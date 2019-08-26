Xcel Energy will be replacing an underground electric line in Riverside Park beginning Sept. 3, with work expected to end in early November.
A concrete duct bank will also be constructed to house the cable, eliminating future need to disturb the ground for repairs. The work will stretch from a manhole north of State Street to the parking lot south of the park, with the majority of work occurring near Front Street.
Access to the park will remain open, and work will be suspended during Oktoberfest. No outages will be required for this work.
For more information, call the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at 608-789-7533.
