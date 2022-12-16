Xcel Energy: 15,000 customers still without power

Xcel Energy reports that 15,000 customers in western and northwestern Wisconsin are still without power due to damage to power lines from heavy snow, broken tree limbs and wind over the past two days.

Power has been restored to 56,000 customers, the company said today.

Xcel said that more than 1,600 employees and contractors from eight states have made significant progress restoring power to customers.

"We anticipate that work to restore power to some customers will continue into Saturday, given significant damage and challenging conditions," the company said.

IN PHOTOS: Picture perfect snow covers La Crosse