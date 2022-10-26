Xcel Energy encourages customers to be aware of scammers

Xcel Energy has recently become aware of a potential scam in which people looking to complete common transactions, including starting new utility service, may find a phone number online that connects them to scammers, instead of Xcel Energy.

The company encourages customers who are looking to start new electric or natural gas service or conduct other business with the company to ensure they are calling Xcel Energy directly at 1-800-895-4999, to avoid the potential for scammers to collect information or money from them.

When customers call the fraudulent number, they are asked to pay money upfront to complete their transaction and may also collect customer information including Social Security numbers and credit card numbers. Customers may not initially notice they have been scammed because in some cases the scammers also contact Xcel Energy and pose as the customer, using the customer’s information to start the new service.

Xcel Energy does not charge customers upfront to complete transactions; any fees associated with transactions like starting service will appear on a customer’s next bill. If you are asked to pay up front to complete a transaction, hang up and contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 to let us know about the scam and to let us help complete your request.

Xcel Energy always encourages customers to be cautious and take steps to avoid scams. Often, scammers will call customers and ask for payments. Customers with any doubt about the authenticity of someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy and asking for payment should hang up immediately.

Customers can also access their current account information online through our My Account service. Customers should then call Xcel Energy Customer Service at 1-800-895-4999 or our Business Solutions Center at 1-800-481-4700 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) to report the experience. By calling these numbers, customers can count on the help of a legitimate representative. Information provided will be shared with investigators to aid in possible criminal investigation. Affected customers should also contact local authorities to file a criminal complaint.

Even when a caller sounds legitimate, here are some quick warning signs for customers:

• Customers should be very suspicious if a caller requires a single form of payment, such as requiring the use of a prepaid debit card. Xcel Energy offers many options for payment and will never ask or require a customer with a past due account to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.

• Xcel Energy customers will initially be contacted by U.S. mail about past due bills, not over the phone. You will also be sent a disconnection notice in writing before your power is actually turned off.

• Customers should never wire money, provide bank card numbers, and social security numbers to an unverified source.

Xcel Energy’s website has much more information to help people avoid phone, email, in person and employment scams.