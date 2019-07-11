Xcel Energy will begin offering Wisconsin electric customers who control their home’s cooling with a smart thermostat $25 annually for participating in Xcel Energy’s AC Rewards program.
The program uses smart thermostats to help reduce peak electric demand, and in addition to annual incentives, Xcel Energy electric customers with central air conditioning and an internet-connected wireless network may qualify for product incentives up to $75 from Focus on Energy with a $45 match from Xcel.
With AC Rewards, the customer allows Xcel to make adjustments to their smart thermostat during hot summer days, when the demand for electricity is highest, easing the strain on the electrical grid.
Participation is a new alternative to the company’s original central air conditioner control program, Saver’s Switch, and customers cannot be enrolled in both programs.
To enroll, customers must either already have a qualifying thermostat, or must purchase and install one. At this time, select Honeywell and ecobee thermostats qualify. Customers can visit Xcel’s AC Rewards page to learn more or enroll, and cash incentives are available through Focus on Energy. When an eligible customer applies for the Focus on Energy incentive, they will also qualify for the Xcel Energy incentive, with no additional paperwork necessary.
For more information, click on the hyperlinks above or visit Xcel’s website.
