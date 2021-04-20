Yang Council, local entities hosting vaccine clinics at Omni Center

Local entities are hosting three community COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting Saturday at the Onalaska Omni Center.
The Vang Council of La Crosse, in partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse County Health Department and the City of Onalaska, will offer free vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, May 15 and June 15 at the Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road.
Appointments can be made by emailing vangcounciloflacrosse@gmail.com or calling 608-769-4286 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine clinic sponsors include Great Lakes Cheese Company, Subway, C4 Insurance, Quartz Health Solutions, Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes, La Crosse Home Care and Hmong Grocery Store.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.