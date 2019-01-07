SPARTA — A 9-year-old boy died after falling through the ice Sunday at Perch Lake in Sparta.
Authorities received reports that two people fell through the ice about 3 p.m. Officers arrived within minutes and found one child safe on shore, a 12-year-old in the water clinging to ice, and a third child submerged in water, according to the Sparta Police Department.
The 12-year-old was rescued from the water with ropes and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta and treated for hypothermia. Authorities located the third child, transported him to Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta, and later to a hospital in Rochester, Minn., where he died.
No additional information about the victim was available.
Two officers were treated and released for hypothermia, according to authorities.
Authorities caution people to steer clear of ice because its depth is unknown.
The Sparta Police Department was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance and Fort McCoy Fire Department.
The incident remains under investigation.
