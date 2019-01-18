CROOKED CREEK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 15-year-old New Albin, Iowa, teen was killed Thursday and two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Houston County.
Caleb Ryan Colsch was a passenger in a car driven by a 16-year-old boy, whose name has yet to be released. The driver lost control of the 2002 Mazda Protege about 4 p.m. on Highway 26 in Crooked Creek Township, entered a ditch and hit a tree, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The driver and another passenger, Tyler Jeffrey Wild, 16, also of New Albin, were taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.
Colsch was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol.
