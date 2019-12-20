12 years after heart valve replacement, La Crosse man and his wife finish 50th marathon in 50 states

Other than a few stress fractures for Toni and a broken foot for Jeff, any wear and tear on their bodies has been minimal despite their high-impact regimen. However, Jeff's cardiologist, Dr. Charles Cagin, expresses concern about his patient's exercise level.

"I would prefer he not do it, you betcha," Cagin says. "It's a strain on his heart. It's a strain on anyone's heart. Extreme athletics are hard on anyone. I do not recommend he do this, but he personally decided he wanted to do a marathon in every state of the union...(I told him) if you're going to do it, do it slowly, be intune to what your body is telling you and definitely don't get into a sprint with the guy next to him."

While he advises against capacious high-impact fitness, Cagin says Jeff's approach is reasonable, with his patient sticking to workouts of generally under an hour a day and setting his own pace in distance runs.

]At his recent appointment -- Jeff checks in with Cagin annually -- Jeff was in good health and his replacement valve was holding up well. Like most with a bovine valve, he will likely need another surgery in his lifetime.

Toni says she is appreciative of Cagin's medical opinion, but notes, "You've got to live life in the moment and do the things you love."