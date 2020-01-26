75 years after WWII, La Crosse Public Library takes a look at the city's role

It will use archives from local newspapers, including the La Crosse Tribune, and stories from members of the community to compile a comprehensive history of La Crosse’s role in the global event, as well as piece together stories that were never told.

Every week, readers can return to the site to read old articles, see photos, read major headlines from that week and read how Rand, a librarian at the La Crosse Public Library, breaks down the events and what it meant to the community.

“The volume of it is so much. The depth and breadth of participation is incredible,” Rand said. “Because it was the biggest thing. It was an existential threat. Everybody was affected somehow.”

Finding untold stories

The project will work to fill in some gaps for those in the area with relatives or friends who served in WWII, similar to Rand and his family, who said a lot of his uncle’s story “went to his grave with him.”

“There might be a case, where somebody’s going to see an article about their grandfather or their father, and they’re going to learn something that person never told them,” said Scott Brouwer, an archivist at the library who is working on the project. “The kind of impact it’s going to have is going to be pretty powerful.”