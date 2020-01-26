75 years after WWII, the La Crosse Public Library takes a look at the city's role

On Jan. 11, 1945, an American soldier was captured in France by German troops. He spent the next five months as a prisoner of war, finding ways to survive any way he could.
Dropping contraband through a hole in his pocket along trails so it wouldn’t be found, and planting a secret garden in the night at the camp, he eventually grew so hungry he impatiently dug up the seeds and ate them.
He was eventually rescued that May, and returned home to Melrose, Wisconsin.
But this man’s family had never heard the stories of his time at war until his nephew, Jeff Rand, started digging.
“I thought, my gosh, what an incredible story,” Rand said of learning his uncle’s time overseas. “And we only know a piece of it? And think about all the people involved, and all their stories. How can we preserve this?”
These findings sparked the idea for Heroes Next Door, a new project Rand launched through the La Crosse Public Library this month that will replay the events of the last leg of WWII through the lens of a La Crosse resident.
The online collection, which can be found on the library’s website, will slowly be unveiled from January through September of this year, following a historical timeline of how they would have played out 75 years ago.
It will use archives from local newspapers, including the La Crosse Tribune, and stories from members of the community to compile a comprehensive history of La Crosse’s role in the global event, as well as piece together stories that were never told.
Every week, readers can return to the site to read old articles, see photos, read major headlines from that week and read how Rand, a librarian at the La Crosse Public Library, breaks down the events and what it meant to the community.
“The volume of it is so much. The depth and breadth of participation is incredible,” Rand said. “Because it was the biggest thing. It was an existential threat. Everybody was affected somehow.”
Finding untold stories
The project will work to fill in some gaps for those in the area with relatives or friends who served in WWII, similar to Rand and his family, who said a lot of his uncle’s story “went to his grave with him.”
“There might be a case, where somebody’s going to see an article about their grandfather or their father, and they’re going to learn something that person never told them,” said Scott Brouwer, an archivist at the library who is working on the project. “The kind of impact it’s going to have is going to be pretty powerful.”
This piece of the project shines through in photos and articles about La Crosse area servicemen both abroad and at home, following their journeys.
They hope readers will tune in weekly and find connections they never knew were there, or even offer more insight to the project team on additional information.
“Maybe this will help fill in some gaps for people and their families,” Rand said.
Even those working on the project have been surprised about what they’ve found while researching.
“I knew there were women in the service, but I’m surprised at how many there were,” Rand said. “Everybody was touched somewhere.”
The war at home
But the project will also showcase what efforts were done at home, in the homes and storefronts of La Crosse.
Advertisements from recognizable area businesses show that it was an “all-hands-on-deck” environment, most of them giving up ad space in the paper for patriotic messages instead, still adorned with their logo.
Letters sent from home are showcased as well, a message system to keep those overseas up-to-date with La Crosse events.
“Even though the project is titled Heroes Next Door, we’re not focusing on people who won medals,” Rand said. “Everybody played a part.”
Uniting the masses
The collected works can also be used as a lens to compare our modern war efforts with those 75 years ago.
“You can look at current war situations we’re in, it’s hard to imagine a war effort on this scale ever again. It’s just immense. You can live in the 21st century now and live as if the United States isn’t involved in wars around the world and has been for the last 18-19 years,” Brouwer said of the project’s modern-day impact.
“With this, you wouldn’t have been able to avoid it.”
Those on the project hope it can ignite a match with the community to contextualize what it took, even in our own backyards, to work together.
“It shows people what can be accomplished when there is a unified effort. We talk a lot about how divisive things are in the country right now,” Rand said. “That was another reason to do this project — to show what can be done when people unify and work toward a goal.”
The project has plans to wrap up in September, but will live on the library’s website for years to come. And they said they’ll keep adding to it as more information comes in.
“Every day is sort of a discovery,” Rand said. “But what local people were involved in and doing, is always a surprise every day.”