Yia Vue will speak on "Child Soldiers of the Vietnam and Secret Wars" on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 pm at the La Crosse Public Library auditorium. The event will also be streamed on Zoom.

She will discuss her stories, published today and next Sunday in the Tribune with her permission.

Yia Vue a writer and public historian on the Secret War and Hmong American Resettlement. She currently lives in La Crosse. She is the curator of the Hidden Histories project.