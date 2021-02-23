YMCA expanding flexible pricing program

The YMCA of La Crosse is expanding its flexible pricing membership options in effort to make the facility more affordable and accessible to all interested individuals.

Financial support is awarded based on household size and annual income, and will be granted for three, six or 12 months increments. Individuals must apply for and provide documentation to be considered for flexible pricing.

Eligible persons or families may qualify for between a 30% to 90% fee reduction. The minimum monthly fee for a basic membership is $5, and $10 per program.

The YMCA in 2019 began implementing greater financial assistance offerings and has increased those efforts in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When COVID-19 began to impact our community, we knew it was even more critical that we roll-out this new scale to meet an even greater need," the YMCA stated in a release. "We know that many of our neighbors have been significantly impacted by job losses, reduced hours and income, mental health challenges, and more. We want you to know that the Y is here to help."

The application process is confidential. To fill out an application online or download a printable form, visit www.laxymca.org/flexible-pricing. The YMCA of La Crosse can be reached by phone at 608-782-9622.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

