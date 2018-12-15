Lucas Mathison fueled up with a doughnut and a glass of chocolate milk before taking his place at the starting line of the 15th annual Rudolph Dash, prepared to blow last year's time out of the water.
Dressed in a long-sleeve T-shirt and winter hat, the 4-year-old sprinted across a 50 yard course to the finish line, giving Rudolph (costumed volunteer Jeff Holmquist) a high five before watching brother Charlie, 7, fly through the 200-yard route, grabbing a participation ribbon and joining smiling mom Amanda Mathison in the crowd.
The Rudolph Dash, the youth option for the YMCA Jingle Bell Walk-Run, drew about 75 youngsters ages 3 to 10 for an invigorating sprint in the winter chill Saturday morning, many of their parents having completed the 5-mile run or 5-kilometer walk at the Hauser YMCA earlier that day. The first in a three-part series of seasonal races benefiting the YMCA's annual fundraising campaign, 425 adults participated in the Jingle Bell Walk-Run, with awards given to the overall top finisher and the winner in each of 10 age divisions.
The Winter Walk Run Series nets about $15,000 for the $1 million annual campaign, which funds programs including LIVESTRONG at the Y, the Community Teen Center, Youth Engagement and Financial Assistance for area kids and adults. Hayleigh Jenkins and seven of her co-workers at Fort McCoy joined the race as a team-building exercise, with her kids Gaven, 8, and Jaxson, 6, joining in.
"The guys ran and the ladies walked," Jenkins said. "We're having a good time."
Co-worker Dustin Reetz, who prefers running when there's a chill in the air, found watching the Rudolph Dash a nice reward for the morning workout, noting of the determined youngsters, "It's hilarious every time the kids run."
The weather seems no bother to the young runners, said YMCA assistant race director Megan Johnson, and the seasonal aspect seems to appeal to many of the adults.
"A lot of races are held in the spring and summer time, but that racing spirit doesn't go away in winter," Johnson said. "(The series) encourages people to keep up with keeping the Christmas weight gain off, or those New Year's resolutions to run or maybe the winter blues in February."
Amanda Mathison, who ran the 5-mile course, says the races help keep her and her sister, both year round runners, motivated through the chilly months. The two braved the especially frigid 2017 race, emerging with frost on their eyelashes, and found Saturday's run in mid-20 temperatures to be ideal.
"It's way better than running inside," Amanda noted. "The fresh air, and just the energy everyone gives off."
Focused on fitness as a family, Amanda says the Rudolph Dash serves as a perfect complement to the Jingle Bell Run Walk, proving a confidence builder for her boys.
"They're super proud of themselves when they're done, so that's super rewarding," Amanda said.
Post race, Lucas was still filled with energy, asking "Can I run around again?" while Charlie was looking to warm up with a hearty breakfast.
"We're having hot chocolate," Charlie said. "And pancakes. We get pancakes, right?"
The Winter Run-Walk Series will continue with the New Year's Resolution event Jan. 12 and the Valentine's Heart Throb on Feb. 9. A treadmill option is available for those who prefer to participate indoors. For more information or to register, visit www.laxymca.org/events/winter-walk-run-series.
