YMCA launches new Esports program

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA is launching a new Esports program with registration opening on March 14 and programs set to start at the beginning of April.

Esports, also known as electronic sports, is organized competitive video gaming. The Esports industry has grown exponentially over the past decade. This growth in popularity can largely be attributed to the role technology increasingly plays in our lives.

Esports allows teens to be engaged in a non-traditional sports program where they can learn strategy, collaboration, communication and problem-solving skills all in a safe and inclusive environment.

“Throughout the nation, other YMCA’s have implemented this program with great success,” said Senior Program Director Kyle Moll.

The YMCA hopes that the addition of an Esports program will expand options for young people and families and perhaps even attract new members. Pernsteiner hopes the Esports program will be a stepping stone to further expose these individuals to healthy lifestyles and relationships that align with the Y’s overall mission and values.

With this program, youth will learn more about teamwork, leadership and career advancement in the field.

Additionally, the YMCA is hoping this program will promote healthier and safer habits for video game playing and screen use, Moll explains. “We believe that it is important to teach healthy screen use and what is the appropriate amount of time.”

If you are interested in the YMCA’s Esports launch and/or would like to register, please visit the Dahl YMCA’s website at https://www.laxymca.org/esports/.

