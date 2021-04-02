YMCA looking to raise $1 million for Annual Campaign

The La Crosse area YMCA is looking to raise $1 million for its 2021 Annual Campaign, with all funds to support programming for local youth and adults.

The YMCA serves over 30,000 people each year at its La Crosse and Onalaska facilities and 17 School Age Care sites.

The Annual Campaign will help with the YMCA's Youth Food Program, which provides over 3,500 free meals for kids each week; the Flexible Pricing Program, which provides financial assistance for memberships and programming for around 3,400 individuals; and LIVESTRONG at the Y, which offers a free 12-week program for cancer survivors, focused on helping them regain strength and confidence in a supportive environment.

"At the Y, we dream of a future in which more children are nurtured and developed, more adults are proactively taking care of their health, more teens are provided a safe, encouraging environment, and more families are creating a stronger bond," the YMCA says.

To donate, visit www.laxymca.org. The YMCA La Crosse facility can be reached at 608-782-9622.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

