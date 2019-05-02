More than 43 million Americans — 18 percent of the adult population — struggle with a mental health condition. More than half have not received treatment.
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month — the 2019 theme is 4Mind4Body — the La Crosse area YMCA is hoping to connect those with depression, PTSD, anxiety and mood disorders with potentially life-changing or lifesaving resources, offering free mood screenings later this month to individuals 18 and older.
The screenings will be 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 22 at the Dahl Family YMCA Healthy Living Center and noon to 2 p.m. May 29 at the Houser YMCA in Onalaska, followed by a review of the results with a mental health professional.
“We all have mental health, and any of us might find ourselves struggling at points in our lives. This event is about helping people identify if they are struggling and getting them connected to help,” said YMCA mental health director Sarah Johnson. “Mental health struggles are common and treatable, and there are things we can do to reduce the risk of mental health struggles.”
In addition to the screening, participants will be provided information on local resources as well as the opportunity to discuss total body wellness with YMCA staff.
“At the Y, we believe that every day is mental health awareness day,” said YMCA CEO Bill Soper. “All of the things we offer at the Y help boost our physical and mental health — working out, making connections with other people, being a part of an organization that has a cause of strengthening our community — all of these things help our brains and our bodies. The Y is medicine.”
Registration is not required for the mental health screenings. For more information, call Sarah Johnson at 608-519-5497. Information on Mental Health Month can be found at www.mentalhealthamerica.net/may.
