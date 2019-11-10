Fifteen years ago to the day, the La Crosse YMCA took a pivotal step in addressing the mental, physical and social health needs of area high schoolers, offering a free, welcoming and nonjudgmental environment for everything from problem solving to playing board games.
Since Nov. 4, 2004, the Community Teen Center, located behind the Dahl Family YMCA, has served 8th through 12th graders of all backgrounds, affiliations and interests, with a communal priority of fostering self esteem, drive and compassion for others.
On Saturday afternoon, teens, staff and community members celebrated the facility’s landmark 15th anniversary, expressing thanks and enthusiasm for what for some is a safe haven in their otherwise stressful lives before partaking in art, mindfulness exercises and music.
The colorful, comfortable and well-stocked facility, says Lisa Luckey, YMCA teen and youth services director, was made possible by the generosity and collaboration of community members, and former Teen Center frequenter Bryce Dorff says even more important than the physical structure is the inclusive atmosphere and poignant relationships formed.
“This is really a safe place to dream big,” says Dorff, now a case worker at St. Clare Health Mission.
While many programs or hangouts catered to teens offer recreational activities, creative outlets and a chance to catch up with friends, the Teen Center incorporates life skills and overall wellness into the mix, using a model based on strengths, resilience, social-emotional development and positive psychology.
Peer leaders express to each person who drops by the Teen Center, “You are valued, this is your place, we have high expectations of you and will teach you how to meet those expectations,” while stressing the foundational rule of respect.
“We have a culture where you can talk about emotions, feelings, thoughts and fears in a safe place,” says Sarah Jackson, former youth engagement director at the Dahl Family YMCA.
In keeping with the Teen Center’s mission, staff are trained to recognize signs of emotional duress and how to effectively respond to concerns, such as offering referrals to counselors.
They also connect teens with diverse programs, from art classes to young men’s discussion groups, and available resources like free food. At the forefront of every interaction is the knowledge that, as a drop-in facility, staff may have just one opportunity to engage with a teen, so it is crucial to make it a positive and hopefully impactful experience.
Jamie Mueller, attended the Teen Center until graduating high school last spring. Once fearful she wouldn’t complete school, she says the staff, affectionately called “green shirts,” were instrumental in helping her overcome challenges related to a brain surgery and school struggles.
“I can’t thank them enough for that,” Mueller said. “They became a second family.”
Zach Bouchard, who is on his fourth year utilizing the Teen Center, has had his own health struggles, diagnosed with epilepsy a few years ago. He was treated with compassion by staff, he says, noting, “These people put their heart and soul into this place and making sure everyone is safe and having fun.”
Mueller has seen growth not just in herself but in the peers she met over the years while they gathered around the Teen Center couches to chat, congregated in the kitchen for a snack or poured their hearts out when high school romances fizzled out.
“I’ve seen teens here grow from freshman who have no idea what they’re doing to seniors who are conquering the world,” Mueller said, briefly overcome with emotion. “My goal next year is to come back and work. I want to give back and see all the teens grow here.”
