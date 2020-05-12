YMCA to begin reopening in stages June 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA will begin Phase 1 reopening June 1 after previously closing because of the safer-at-home mandate.

In an email sent late Tuesday afternoon to YMCA members, CEO Bill Soper announced the facility will resume functioning in increments to protect staff and patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans will closely follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the La Crosse County Health Department and the state of Wisconsin.

"Our staff and entire Y family are preparing and getting ready to reopen our Y's under a new normal," Soper said. "As we make plans to see all of you again, we want to thank our wonderful members and donors who have stuck with us and supported the Y during this unprecedented time."

Soper did not release any details about Phase 1 or subsequent phases, noting plans are still being finalized and the YMCA is looking for input from members, who will receive an email link to a survey.

"We know there will be facility and program restrictions placed on us through the La Crosse County Health Department or the state of Wisconsin, but knowing what is important to all of you will help us determine the best possible procedures for re-opening," Soper says. "We can assure you that the safety of our members and staff is our top priority."