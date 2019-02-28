Born in Tokyo, Yoko Ono is a multimedia artist, singer, songwriter and peace activist. She came from a wealthy banking family in Tokyo, but in 1945, her mother moved the family just in time to escape the massive Allied bombing of the city. Since rich city dwellers were not welcome in the rural areas, the children had to beg for food or trade their books for rice. In the 1960s, she became known for being a practitioner of conceptual and performance art. Her works encouraged interactive participation and often consisted of written instructions for people to carry out to create the art. She became involved in New York City’s downtown artist scene and met Beatle John Lennon, becoming his second wife. In 1969, Ono and Lennon performed a Bed-In for Peace in Amsterdam and London in order to create media coverage of war and the need for peaceful protest against the Vietnam War. After Lennon’s assassination, Ono worked to preserve his legacy and funded Strawberry Fields in Manhattan’s Central Park, the Imagine Peace Tower in Iceland, and the John Lennon Museum in Japan. She has made large financial contributions to the arts, peace and Philippine and Japanese disaster relief. In 2002, she inaugurated a biennial $50,000 LennonOno Grant for Peace. The Dr. Rainer Hildebrandt Human Rights Award was given to her in 2012 in recognition of her nonviolent commitment to human rights.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
