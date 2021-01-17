'You Finish the Story' debuts

Calling all fiction writers: Here’s your chance to write a story.
Today the River Valley Media Group launches the first “You Finish the Story” for readers of all of our daily and weekly publications.
The goal is simple. Add as many twists and turns as you like and finish the story that is started below by Wednesday, Feb. 10.
It can be any length and can have any ending. It’s up to you.
Partnering with us on this initiative are the La Crosse Public Library and the Winona Public Library. Each will serve as drop off points for entries.
Simply send your completed story to letters@lacrossetribune.com, letters@dailynews.com or letters@chippewa.com by Wednesday, Feb. 10. Please include your name, city or town and contact information. Include your age and school if a student.
You are welcome to include photo and video to help illustrate your story.
If you prefer to mail, send it to You Write a Story, La Crosse Tribune, 1407 St. Andrews St., La Crosse, WI 54603.
Or you can drop off entries at the La Crosse Public Library or mail them to La Crosse Public Library c/o Barry McKnight, 800 Main St. La Crosse, WI 54601.
Or drop off at the Winona Public Library’s original 5th Street entrance.
Our judges will select winning stories in student and adult categories and they will be printed in the La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald, along with our weekly publications.
Please contact Bob Heisse, executive editor, at bob.heisse@lee.net with any questions or suggestions.
Here’s the start of the story:
It was a snowy night between Christmas and New Years and Rotary Lights in downtown La Crosse was as beautiful as ever with the snow.
Mary Smith and her daughter were bundled up and visiting Rotary Lights for the first time in several years. They usual travel to family in Indiana over Christmas but this year they stayed local, and took a short ride from La Crescent to see the lights.
They decided to walk the route and passed in front of the Charmant, where Mary thought she saw a familiar face behind a Green Bay Packers face mask.
“Delores, is that you?” Mary asked.
Delores Newman responded “yes” and slid down her mask. “Mary, I can’t believe it’s you. And who is this?”
Mary wanted to hug her but chose instead to elbow greet. “How long has it been?” they both asked almost at once.
“Too long,” they both said.