You Finish the Story: 'The War Eagle'

River Valley Media Group recently called out for creative writers to finish a story started in the newspaper.
After reading through a number of incredible entries, judges selected the work below as the winning story. Congratulations to James Poehling.
Partnering with us on this initiative are the La Crosse Public Library and the Winona Public Library.
“The War Eagle”
It was a snowy night between Christmas and New Years and Rotary Lights in downtown LaCrosse was as beautiful as ever with the snow. Mary Smith and her daughter were bundled up and visiting Rotary Lights for the first time in several years. They usually travel to family in Indiana over Christmas but this year they stayed local and took a short ride from La Crescent to see the lights.
They decided to walk the route and passed in front of the Charmont, where Mary thought she saw a familiar face behind a Green Bay Packers face mask.
“Delores, is that you?” Mary asked.
Delores Newman responded “yes” and slid down her mask. “Mary, I can’t believe it’s you. And who is this?”
Mary wanted to hug her but chose instead to elbow greet. “How long has it been?” they both asked almost at once.
“Too long,” they both said.
They decided to find a place to catch up and warm up. Soon, the stories would flow, and one surprise after another followed.
The Charmont dining room provided a comfortable spot to relax over a tasty dinner of pork shank followed by a chocolate torte and coffee. Rose, Mary’s daughter was getting a bit bored by the talk about the ‘good old nineties’ and asked if she could leave and go over to The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor.
“Of course Rose, but be back here in a half-hour so we can go back home.” Rose was away from the table, swiftly moving toward the steps and outside.
“Mary, she is so beautiful and growing up so fast. You’ll have your hands full of boy problems in a few years.”
“Yes, I know. Soon she will become aware of the family gift. I hope I can guide her ability. Not everyone in the family has been able to handle ‘communing with the past,’” Mary said with a sigh. “Here’s what happened to me last year,” Mary started.
“Last year, on May 15th, I was walking just south of Copeland Park, you know, where the partially restored Julia Belle Swain is floating in the water. It was early dusk and the weather was warm. A cold, clammy feeling came over me and I knew that something was wrong in the past. Whatever it was needed to be exposed and released. I was surprised by the energy, or as some people would say, the ghost, that came to me,” Mary whispered.
“Do go on,” Delores said expectantly. “I always love to hear the real story of historical events from you.”
“It was the energy of Tom Connolly, one of the War Eagle’s engineers and the man first blamed for the devastating fire that destroyed the freight terminal in North La Crosse.
“According to the newspaper’s story of May 17, 1870, the freight being loaded on the War Eagle included a number of wooden casks filled with kerosene. As they were being loaded about 1:00 a.m., the captain, Tom Cushing, saw that one of the barrels was leaking. He called for Mr. Connolly, then told him to tighten up the hoops on that barrel so no more would leak out. Tom, being the jack of all trades as all engineers on riverboats had to be, went to his workroom and returned with a hammer and steel bar. The First Shipboard Clerk, Ray Buttons, was told to stay and help Mr. Connolly in whatever way he could.”
Mary’s voice seemed to change and drop into a lower register.
“Aye Ray, if they make these barrels any cheaper, they won’t even hold cold molasses. These hoops are so flimsy, you’d thought they were made for the past war. Looks like they forgot what the shave-spoke is used for on the staves. Well, it only has to hold for another eight hours until we get to Reads Landing. Hold the lantern a bit higher, so I can check the seepage on the backside of the barrel. I’m getting too old to turn these barrels by myself.
“Say, what do you think about that fine Kentucky banker up in cabin 28? Won’t let anyone carry those two valises that he has. I hear tell that he was part of Jefferson Davis’s staff. Heard he handled the money for the whole Confederacy. Wonder how he escaped from Grant.
“Hope it warms up a bit more. The river sure is cold this year, there’s some ice still in the backwaters above Lake Pepin. Hope we don’t run into any of that ice when we enter the narrows.
“There, I think that should keep the barrel tight. What a mess on deck, this won’t all be gone until we get to St. Paul, then I’ll have to oil the deck to waterproof it once it dries out from the Lake Pepin crossing.
“Doesn’t smell like kerosene to me, smells more like that new gasoline. Evaporates too fast for my tastes. May burn brighter, but sure takes a lot more valves to keep it from evaporating and it doesn’t lubricate worth a spit. Think we should talk to the Captain about somebody trying to avoid the higher fee for shipping gasoline?
“Yep, that banker sure has taken a shine to that young lady in cabin 34. Isn’t she Mary Ulrich, somehow connected to the owner of the Nord Star? Great boat, the Nord Star, engineered on her last year for half the season. A real speed demon. Got those new water-tube boilers, builds steam really fast and the drive for the wheels are double action.
“Sounds like you might have to find the captain and quiet down those rowdies in the banker’s room. Sure hope they’re just visiting on board and not going all the way to St. Paul. They sure don’t sound happy.
“That about wraps it up. I’ll take the lantern and put it away. The captain will be wanting steam up now that the most freight and passengers of the midnight train from Milwaukee are on board.
“‘Night Ray and thanks for the help.”
As I was walking back to the engine room, I heard a ping and the lantern disintegrated in my hand. Burning kerosene splashed on the deck and then onto me from a hole in the lanterns well. Good God, my pants were on fire!
The pain was like grabbing hot iron on the boiler. I jumped into the river to extinguish the flames. Good thing my pappy taught me to swim, but most river-men do.
I pulled myself back onto the deck. Heavy black smoke trailed from the red fingers of Satan’s fire all around the forty barrels, especially the leaky one.
I yelled at one of the deckhands to grab the buckets of sand and pour them on the deck. I grabbed a board from the lumber going upstream and tipped the burning barrel on its side. Felix Spiller grabbed another board and together we rolled it to the edge and used the boards to leverage it up and over the edge.
My god, a barge was still alongside the War Eagle. The burning barrel dropped the two feet to the deck of the barge and split open. Satan’s red web followed the liquid everywhere. So this is what the preachers would call hell; they have no idea what they are talking about. The heat was blistering my face; my beard was smoldering and the smoke choking.
I yelled at Felix to go to the lee side and jump into the river to get clear of the boat. He refused and said he needed to help. We went up to the cabins to tell people to flee to the gangway at once. I took the port side and Felix the riverside. Portside, hell had appeared, the red glow and smokey air was surprisingly beautiful, like a weird sunset in a stormy sky.
I got to cabin 28, the door was open and not a spec of luggage was to be seen. A couple of bottles of whiskey were on the table, but nothing else.
I finished my side and rounded the bow deck. Felix laying of the deck just beyond cabin 47. Apparently, he was overcome by the heat and fumes. I was feeling woozy myself as I watched women jumping from the deck into the water. I grabbed Felix and pulled him to the railing. I pounded on his back trying to bring him into consciousness. Nothing. I couldn’t throw him overboard in this condition.
Remembering that the War Eagle was carrying fifty kegs of gunpowder for the Army in the bow locker, I started to drag Felix aft. The whole center of the ship was in flames; the flames from the wheelhouse were higher than the stacks for my boiler. Passing through the flames was Felix’s only chance of surviving. Hoisting him over my shoulder, I ran down the burning deck.
I saw the steamboat Keokuk moving away from the shore with its paint already blistering and peeling off. They were moving downstream trying to intercept people in the water. Good for them; great captain!
Just then, a muffled boom shook the boat; I was later told that the grain elevator collapsed and the dust exploded, spreading the fire to the warehouses and hotel.
So this is what Armageddon will look like. I had my mind made up to go to church more often.
That explosion rocked the War Eagle and the barrels of kerosene rolled through the ship, igniting what few things weren’t yet burning. The rocking of the boat pitched me overboard. As I fell, the river looked like blood, all red and glowing.
If all that kerosene slops into the river, a couple of miles of river will be on fire. I had to warn the Keokuk of the danger it was in. They had to be ready to head downstream into the Mississippi and then upstream to avoid the possible firestorm.
I don’t remember anything until the next morning. The Keokuk was onshore at the La Crosse dockage. To the north, where the freight terminal was, heavy black smoke was still in the air; the fire had not yet burnt itself out. Reminded me of Atlanta when Grant ordered it burned for not surrendering.
I asked the captain of the Keokuk to allow me off the boat so I could find what was left of my crewmates. He told me that I was to be confined to the Keokuk until the inquiry board would call for me; probably in the afternoon.
Later that day, I testified before the board on inquiry. My story was substantially the same as the captain and first clerk.
I lost all my tools, my clothes, my books and the few remaining pictures of my beloved. Still, I was lucky to be alive. It would be September before my injuries healed enough for me to work another packet.
The Kentucky Bank offered a reward for the body of the missing banker and paid to have the area dragged with hooks for a week, but his body was never found. Several bodies were pulled from the water, including one man that no one knew. They also recovered the body of Felix Spiller, the bravest Black man that I ever met. If more men were as,” Mary finished.
A voice rang out, “Hey Mom, you ready to go? I met the cutest boy over at The Pearl. Is it really cold in here or is it just me?”
This is historical fiction based on the May 14, 1870, sinking of the War Eagle in the Black River, port of La Crosse. The names of the people are correct, only the cause of the lantern explosion is fiction.
— James Poehling, 72, of Coon Valley