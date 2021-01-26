'Young Blood: Growing Up in Michigan’s Auto Towns' exhibit opens at Viterbo

The photography exhibit Young Blood: Growing Up in Michigan’s Auto Towns by Dan Farnum will be on display in the Viterbo University Gallery from Wednesday, Jan. 27–Wednesday, Feb. 24.

“These photographs investigate children, teenagers, and young adults raised amidst a backdrop of economic decomposition in the neighborhoods of Michigan’s auto towns,” Farnum wrote about his exhibit. “Adolescence and early adulthood are characterized by both fragile uncertainty and exciting potential. I see these same characteristics reflected in the rebuilding process of the region.

"My project takes a regional look at the process of becoming an adult in economically challenged communities that incorporates places like Saginaw, Flint, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Ypsilanti, as well as the Detroit metropolitan area. All of these cities were part of the auto industry at some point and have dealt with parallel challenges.”

Farnum is an award-winning photographer and associate professor of photography at the University of Tulsa. He grew up in Saginaw and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Michigan and a Master of Fine Arts from the San Francisco Art Institute.