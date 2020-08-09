Young 'cookie guy' bakes, builds character

Despite his loving, stable home life, 16-year-old Jeremiah Frederick has faced unusual challenges.
In addition to learning disabilities and speech problems, he also lives with ADHD and a couple of compounding mental health issues. Consequently, the Hillsboro High School freshman was more interested in operating his Chromebook than building relationships with his fellow students.
But after just one semester — one cut short by COVID-19 — in his school’s Character Lives program, Jeremiah is showing a new social side of himself. That’s because his primary takeaway from the class was simple: “When you do kind things for others, it also makes you feel good,” he said.
Character Lives is a local program initiated three years ago by La Crosse area community leaders Dave Skogen, Misty Lown and Marvin Wanders.
It provided all schools in the CESA 4 district access to CharacterStrong, a character development and servant leadership curriculum developed by John Norlin and Houston Kraft that had spread through schools in Washington state with marked success.
“The program just makes sense,” said Linda Bisarek, Jeremiah’s servant leadership teacher. “At the beginning of the class, we do a personality test. It’s shockingly accurate and shows kids where their personalities run. We can’t change our personality, but personality isn’t the same as character, which we can change. We look at how to work on our character, so our personality — with its strengths and weaknesses — doesn’t overshadow everything else.”
Character Dares are a foundational component in the curriculum. Each day for 40 days, students are challenged to practice one of the eight essentials of character: commitment, forgiveness, honesty, humility, kindness, patience, respect and selflessness. The dares aren’t complicated, but their sustained practice helps students build “muscle memory” to develop character.
Jeremiah’s first dare sounded basic: Give someone a genuine compliment. But when you’re one who would prefer to crawl inside a computer than engage with others, it wasn’t easy.
“I was scared to walk up to them,” Jeremiah said. But because it was a school assignment, he understood he had to do it.
“It made them happier,” he said. “And that made me happier.”
Perhaps not surprisingly, Jeremiah’s favorite Character Dare was holding the door open for someone. He didn’t have to start a conversation to complete that dare.
He began by holding the door open at church. He said it was difficult the first time, but he continued to practice, even after completing the initial assignment.
“People appreciated it. It got easier each time,” he said.
After 16 dares, just as Jeremiah was beginning to break through his social shell, COVID-19 shut down his church, school and community of Valley, Wisconsin.
Before the school closed, however, Bisarek gave the students a survey to identify the character traits each needed to practice most. Based on the results, Jeremiah focused on kindness and selflessness as the two traits he needed to develop.
He began by writing thank-you notes. He sent them to nutrition staff who continued preparing meals for students who didn’t have enough to eat at home. He sent them to people in his community isolated due to the pandemic. He even sent one to the school superintendent, thanking him for his efforts.
As the stay-at-home order wore on, Jeremiah and his mom, Karla Frederick, like many other families, began activities to keep them busy during their time at home. Since Jeremiah had been in a food class learning to bake, the two decided one day to make chocolate chip cookies.
It was a big batch. As the cookies sat cooling in their kitchen, Karla asked Jeremiah what they should do with all the cookies. Jeremiah responded quickly.
“Why don’t we take them to people?” he said.
The two arranged the cookies on seven big plates and took them to friends and family. They left the cookies on doorsteps, rang the bell and stepped back to a safe distance where Jeremiah could say hi.
Cookie baking and deliveries became a weekly tradition. The production grew, and deliveries expanded to teachers and neighbors. Word of the deliveries traveled on Facebook. Jeremiah became known as “The Cookie Guy” and began getting requests, including some from beyond Wisconsin.
“They were yummy,” Jeremiah said. “People appreciated the cookies. They made people happy, and that made me happier. It makes us feel good in our hearts.”
Karla Frederick noted the first time they dropped off cookies, Jeremiah wanted her to take them to the door. Then he wanted her to walk with him to the door. Now, she’s merely the driver as Jeremiah delivers each plate to the door.
Jeremiah has delivered close to 100 plates of cookies in the last few months, traveling as far as 35 minutes away to make someone happy.
“Through this process, he realized it makes him feel better and helps others at the same time. Doing those things for others is not only great for them; it’s good for him as well,” Karla said. “When he started experiencing that, he opened up to the other things, thinking they might have the same effect as the cookies. He also realizes now he has a place in the social circles.”
Bisarek said the change is visible.
“He seems more confident. He stands a little taller. He smiles so much more. He just has this ownership of himself,” she said. “It’s like he’s saying to the world, ‘This is me. This is who I am.’”
Looking back, though, Bisarek said she isn’t surprised at how far Jeremiah has come.
“That spark was always there in Jeremiah. He wanted to be kind and generous, and Character Lives gave him the opportunity.”
Bisarek added that while perhaps not as dramatic, each year, she sees the transformational power of Character Lives in the students she teaches.
“I’ve been a believer in this program since day one. It can change kids, it can change schools, and it can change communities,” she said, adding that each student who takes the journey of character-building and experiences success motivates others.
“Jeremiah’s small, kind acts have been inspiring to so many people and have proven to me and countless others that character development doesn’t have to be complicated or sophisticated,” Bisarek said. “It just has to come from the heart.”
To receive weekly Character Dares on your phone, text “wedareyou” to 31996.
