Young 'cookie guy' bakes, builds character

“They were yummy,” Jeremiah said. “People appreciated the cookies. They made people happy, and that made me happier. It makes us feel good in our hearts.”

Karla Frederick noted the first time they dropped off cookies, Jeremiah wanted her to take them to the door. Then he wanted her to walk with him to the door. Now, she’s merely the driver as Jeremiah delivers each plate to the door.

Jeremiah has delivered close to 100 plates of cookies in the last few months, traveling as far as 35 minutes away to make someone happy.

“Through this process, he realized it makes him feel better and helps others at the same time. Doing those things for others is not only great for them; it’s good for him as well,” Karla said. “When he started experiencing that, he opened up to the other things, thinking they might have the same effect as the cookies. He also realizes now he has a place in the social circles.”

Bisarek said the change is visible.

“He seems more confident. He stands a little taller. He smiles so much more. He just has this ownership of himself,” she said. “It’s like he’s saying to the world, ‘This is me. This is who I am.’”