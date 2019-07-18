Running through this weekend, the fair features competitions across many disciplines for varying age groups. On Thursday, one junior contest drew the eyes of the crowd as they entered the New Youth building: Junior Photography.
Junior Photography superintendent Debbie Abraham says the competition has expanded significantly in her 30 years at the helm.
“The contest has grown from a few hundred entries per year to almost 3,000 in some recent contests,” Abraham said. “I like the more unusual entries.”
The contest features 74 categories, including people, animals, nature and patterns. The junior contestants are organized into three competitive groups: Class A (Grades 3-5), Class B (Grades 6-8), and Class C (Grades 9-13).
Shirley Gates of Mindoro is a Class B judge and is excited to be filling in for this year’s competition. She calls herself a generalist, meaning that she doesn’t have a favorite category. Instead, she likes to look for skill and thoughtfulness in the photos she judges.
Gates said, “I look for focus, lighting, an uncluttered background and a photo that fills the frame when judging.”
Even though these entries come from kids in third through 12th grade, they are still judged using the same criteria as the entries for the adult Open division.
Brandon Wanke, 9, has entries in both the Junior Class A division and the Open division.
“I took my first photo at the age of 2,” Wanke said, “and I have had a camera around my neck ever since then.”
His entries for the contest include a flower entry, a color photo of a barn and a closeup of a wrench.
The junior contest results will be revealed Thursday evening.(tncms-inline)6715c445-204e-4619-9538-c781b00052b2[0](/tncms-inline)
2018: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Bo Langrehr makes eye contact with the judge as he drives his pig toward the judge in the senior division of the swine showmanship competition at the 2018 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
2018: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Libby Hlavacka, 17, of La Crosse sprays conditioner on her goat’s tail after giving her a shower and wrapping her ankles with gauze to prepare for the goat show at the 2018 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2017: La Crosse Interstate Fair
A team competes in the partner carry portion of the Super Farmer Olympics in 2017 at the La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2017: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Jenni Loging of Barre Mills walks with her son Gavin, 10, in a steady rain at the 2017 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2016: La Crosse Interstate Fair
A young fairgoer consoles his pig in the hog barn during the 2016 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Tobias Mann, Coulee Courier
2016: La Crosse Interstate Fair
A small crowd gathered to watch the horse pull at the 2016 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Benjamin Pierce, Coulee Courier
2016: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Avery Jostad, 9, of La Crosse, walks her Holstein heifer to the arena during the Junior Dairy Show at the 2016 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Peter Thomson photos, Lee Newspapers
2015: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Aly Cvikota, 10, with Brookside 4-H scratches her paint horse "Norman" before competing in the trail competition during the horse show at the 2015 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2015: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Sam Wetzel of La Crosse directs a pig into the judging area at the 2015 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Rory O’Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2015: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Lizzy Glandt, 12, a member of the Bangor Township 4-H club, coaches her border collie Caz during a practice for the Barn Hunt competition at the 2015 La Crosse Interstate Fair. Caz had to go through the hay bale tunnel at left to try to sniff out a 4-inch PVC pipe containing a rat in the other bales. Complicating his mission is the fact that two decoy pipes — one containing rat litter and the other, empty — are planted with the intent of distracting the dogs.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Avery Keys was one of the few people wearing sunglasses inside the horse barn at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem. She was happy when her dad, Daryl, held her up so she could get a good look at one of the horses.
Michael Martin, Coulee Courier
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Fair patrons, including Ann O'Donnell , right, of St. Joseph and her daughter Kiley, 3, ride down a slide on the midway at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Jon Hoffman, 19, left, and his brother Jordan, 17, of West Salem guide their cross-breed pigs to Rowe Arena for the senior showmanship class during the junior swine show at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Jenna Langrehr, 15, of West Salem washes her Guernsey spring calf, Nunie, at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Ashlee Garbers snuggles with her Guernsey Spring Calf, Vanilla, at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2013: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Alec Baumer, 19, of Mindoro, shears Witch, a Columbia Fall Ewe at the 2013 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
2013: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Kristie Langrehr of West Salem tries to coach Narnia, a 1-year-old Guernsey, into taking a drink of water at the 2013 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2012: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Cows are judged in the grades 11-13 showmanship class during the junior dairy show at the 2012 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2012: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Josie Rommel, 6, of Mindoro, watches the freshly hatched chicks in a display at the 2012 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
2011: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Drew and Brennon Anderson of Onalaska took a spin at the 2011 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Michael Martin, Coulee Courier
2011: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Joe Kruse, of the Franciscan Skemp Mayo Health Clinic, milks a goat during a milking contest at the 2011 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2010: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Jeremy Anderson, 9, pushes his pig Shawn to the exhibition area at the 2010 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Jake Rajewsky, La Crosse Tribune
2009: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Ethan Jacobson 9, of Bangor brushes his pigs down before heading to the junrio swine judging at the La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Dick Riniker, La Crosse Tribune
2008: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Pat Lacey, a poultry judge from Neillsville, Wis., inspects a Sussex chicken during the junior poultry show inside the small animal barn at the 2008 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2008: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Annika Parry, 2, of West Salem watches newborn chicks inside the hatching incubator at the small animal barn during the the 2008 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2005: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Skynyrd, center, a single-comb black minorca rooster owned by Trey King of Holmen, lets out a crow during the Rooster Crowing Contest at the 2005 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem as judge Ron Yanzer of Holmen , center, keeps tally.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2004: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Garett Heineck, 13, of Holmen gets a little help from his mother, Kris, as he shaves his Saanen goat for the dairy goat competition at the 2004 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
J.P. Schaller, Coulee News
1950s: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Fairgoers take in the sights, sounds and smells of the Interstate Fair midway in the early 1950s at what is now part of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. In 1956, the city transferred the land to the state of Wisconsin, clearing the way for expansion east of East Avenue. The La Crosse Interstate Fair Association purchased land in West Salem, in the agricultural heart of the county, for the annual event. The grounds were designed by Gaylord R. Lewis, a nationally known design consultant of Findlay, Ohio. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair
On horseback and holding an Old Style Lager flag, Brownie Beck leads harness racers during the 1941 La Crosse Interstate Fair in a photo taken by the late Gordon Feinberg (1915-1990) of La Crosse. At that time, the fairgrounds were located on and in the vicinity of what is now Memorial Field on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
