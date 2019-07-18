{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Wanke Photo Contest Entry

Brandon Wanke, 9, points to his Class A Junior Photography entry that is on display at the La Crosse Interstate Fair this weekend.

 Matthew Murphy, La Crosse Tribune

Running through this weekend, the fair features competitions across many disciplines for varying age groups. On Thursday, one junior contest drew the eyes of the crowd as they entered the New Youth building: Junior Photography.

Junior Photography superintendent Debbie Abraham says the competition has expanded significantly in her 30 years at the helm.

“The contest has grown from a few hundred entries per year to almost 3,000 in some recent contests,” Abraham said. “I like the more unusual entries.”

The contest features 74 categories, including people, animals, nature and patterns. The junior contestants are organized into three competitive groups: Class A (Grades 3-5), Class B (Grades 6-8), and Class C (Grades 9-13).

Shirley Gates of Mindoro is a Class B judge and is excited to be filling in for this year’s competition. She calls herself a generalist, meaning that she doesn’t have a favorite category. Instead, she likes to look for skill and thoughtfulness in the photos she judges.

Gates said, “I look for focus, lighting, an uncluttered background and a photo that fills the frame when judging.”

Even though these entries come from kids in third through 12th grade, they are still judged using the same criteria as the entries for the adult Open division.

Brandon Wanke, 9, has entries in both the Junior Class A division and the Open division.

“I took my first photo at the age of 2,” Wanke said, “and I have had a camera around my neck ever since then.”

His entries for the contest include a flower entry, a color photo of a barn and a closeup of a wrench.

The junior contest results will be revealed Thursday evening.(tncms-inline)6715c445-204e-4619-9538-c781b00052b2[0](/tncms-inline)

