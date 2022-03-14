YOUR WEATHER: A high of near 50 degrees today

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.

In the meantime, here is your weather outlook:

Ready for some springlike temperatures? A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, and you may see more.

Today's high should come close to 50 degrees in the La Crosse area. Winds will be 10-15 mph.

Lows will drop to 37 with a high Tuesday of 55 degrees. And on Wednesday ... into the 60s. Enjoy it.

