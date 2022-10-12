Youth 5 and older now eligible for bivalent COVID booster

The FDA has given approval for youth to receive the COVID bivalent booster.

Emergency use authorization was announced Wednesday, with those 5 and older eligible for the Pfizer version and those 6 and up the Moderna version. The shots can be received two months or more post primary or booster dose, and will replace the original monovalent vaccine booster.

The bivalent vaccine offers protection from both the original COVID strain and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains, which currently dominate and can evade immunity from previous vaccines.

"Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19," Dr. Peter Marks said in an Oct. 12 FDA release. "Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death."

Youth generally experience less severe COVID symptoms, but there is risk for hospitalization and long term effects, Marks says.

The bivalent vaccines were authorized based on immune and safety data from a previous clinical study, in which adults received a bivalent vaccine containing the original strain and omicron BA.1.

"The FDA considers such data as relevant and supportive of vaccines containing a component of the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages," the release said, adding data from the use of the monovalent vaccine and booster in youth, in addition to "real-world experience," supports the EUA of the bivalent vaccine for those 5 and up.

In addition to reducing the risk of the recipient, a booster helps prevent spread of the disease to others, particularly those vulnerable to severe disease.

"The most common example would be someone with a weakened immune system," says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, pediatric infectious diseases expert at Mayo Clinic. "So even if they get the vaccine, they might not get as much protection as someone with a healthy immune system."

Nationwide, over 624 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered. The bivalent vaccine is currently available to those 12 and up at Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and Walgreens. The smaller dose version for youth has not yet been distributed by the manufacturers.