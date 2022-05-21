Youth 5 to 11 eligible for third dose of COVID vaccine

The CDC on Thursday approved a third dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for youth 5 to 11, regardless of pre-existing conditions or immunocompromisation.

The FDA earlier this week recommended allowing the booster for all kids in this group and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices agreed, though the number who have received the first two doses remains low at around 30% nationwide. In Wisconsin, just 25% of those 5 to 11 have had both initial shots.

“Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups, leaving them vulnerable to serious illness,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a press release. “With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected.” Children are eligible for the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine — the only brand currently authorized for minors — five months or more out from their second shot. Child doses are smaller than those for teen and adult groups.

The booster recommendation comes as COVID cases begin to climb following a drop after the peak of the original omicron strain. Infections on a national, state and local level are up significantly over the past month, with La Crosse County labeled as having high disease activity by the CDC.

Per the CDC, since the start of the pandemic more than 4.8 million youth 5 to 11 have contracted COVID-19, with 15,000 hospitalizations and over 180 deaths.

“As cases increase across the country, a booster dose will safely help restore and enhance protection against severe disease,” the CDC states.

Mayo Clinic urges youth who have been previously infected to have their initial and booster shots, as protection wanes over time. In addition, while breakthrough infections were more common with omicron, hospitalizations and deaths remained significantly lower among the vaccinated. A CDC study, which looked at 397 children age 5-11 hospitalized for COVID between Dec. 2021 to Feb. 2022, found 87% were not fully vaccinated.

Greater vaccination rates mean variants are less likely to develop, and Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Mayo, notes “Ensuring children in this age group are protected by vaccination and receiving their booster dose will allow them to more safely participate in the summertime activities many families are looking forward to, including travel.”

At least one booster dose is now available to all persons over 5 who have completed the initial series, and fourth doses are advised for those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and anyone over 50 at least four months out from their previous shot.

Youth under 5 remain the only age group not eligible for any form of COVID vaccine. Approval of a baby and toddler version has been long delayed, but the FDA is anticipated to review Moderna’s application for a two-shot, 1/4 size dose course next month. Pfizer is expected to present data for a three-shot course for those 6 months to 4 in the near future.

