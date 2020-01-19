Youth Mental Health First Aid training to broach depression, anxiety among adolescents

Political divide. Environmental destruction. Bullying. Instagram likes. Twitter feuds.

For those in their formative years, modern culture is rife with triggers for anxiety, stress and despondency. Some prompts are grandiose, others seem miniscule by comparison, but all can take their toll on the mental health of the 42 million adolescents in the United States.

“Social media today and 24-hour news cycles make everything seem more urgent,” says Diana DiazGranados. “They are just being bombarded. No wonder we’re seeing more adolescents being more anxious.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of adolescents who experienced major depressive episodes increased by nearly a third from 2005 to 2014, and in 2017 an estimated 2.3 million youth age 12 to 17 nationwide experienced at least one major number depressive episode with severe impairment.

In addressing the alarming trend, DiazGranados, a social worker and project evaluator for Better Together, and Tara Allert, mental health and substance abuse therapist at Peace of Mind Counseling LLC, will lead a free Better Together Youth Mental Health First Aid training from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, with the location given upon registration.