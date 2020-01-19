Youth Mental Health First Aid training to broach depression, anxiety among adolescents

Political divide. Environmental destruction. Bullying. Instagram likes. Twitter feuds.
For those in their formative years, modern culture is rife with triggers for anxiety, stress and despondency. Some prompts are grandiose, others seem miniscule by comparison, but all can take their toll on the mental health of the 42 million adolescents in the United States.
“Social media today and 24-hour news cycles make everything seem more urgent,” says Diana DiazGranados. “They are just being bombarded. No wonder we’re seeing more adolescents being more anxious.”
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of adolescents who experienced major depressive episodes increased by nearly a third from 2005 to 2014, and in 2017 an estimated 2.3 million youth age 12 to 17 nationwide experienced at least one major number depressive episode with severe impairment.
In addressing the alarming trend, DiazGranados, a social worker and project evaluator for Better Together, and Tara Allert, mental health and substance abuse therapist at Peace of Mind Counseling LLC, will lead a free Better Together Youth Mental Health First Aid training from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, with the location given upon registration.
Designed for parents, educators, law enforcement officials, medical professionals or faith leaders, the training will touch on adolescent development, how to recognize risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in tweens and teens, the value of early intervention, encouraging professional support, how to de-escalate a crisis situation and the importance of adequate sleep and self care.
The Better Together program, funded in 10 communities statewide through 2024 by the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment at the Medical College of Wisconsin, strives to normalize conversations around mental health and help reduce the risk of depression among individuals age 12 to 18.
According to Better Together, one in five area youth will face a mental health challenge, half of them affected by age 14. In 2017, 28% of La Crosse County youth were considered at risk for depression, and 15% said they had seriously considered committing suicide.
“Adolescents face more social and emotional stress than previous generations,” DiazGranados says. “Increased pressure brought on by social media, expectations placed by themselves or others, threats of school violence and family stressors are among the sources of stress taking a toll on their mental health.”
DiazGranados likens the training to “CPR” for mental health, and notes the lasting negative effects when issues go unaddressed.
Schooling and relationships can suffer, and the risk for substance abuse may increase.
With many adolescents reticent to seek help, approaching them in a non-judgmental, supportive and informed manner is crucial to meeting their needs.
DiazGranados stresses the importance of all adults — not just parents — being prepared to broach the subject and respond appropriately.
“I think regardless of your role in your community, you probably come across young people, and understanding and being aware and knowing how to be supportive (is key),” DiazGranados says, citing employers and teachers among those who are in key roles to take notice and offer help. “We want to have a community empathy.”
DiazGranados hopes discussing mental health will become as commonplace and shame free as addressing physical health. With Better Together and the Youth Mental Health First Aid training, she says, “helping young people survive and thrive is really what we want to do.”
To register for Youth Mental Health First Aid training, visit https://bettertogetherlacrosse.org/events/.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.