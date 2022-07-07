 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Youth Outdoor Fest set for Saturday

  • 0

Youth Outdoor Fest is heading back to Pettibone Park for its 12th annual event on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Youth Outdoor Fest is the premier free event for youth to experience many outdoor activities in the Seven Rivers region. Activities include archery, fishing, kayaking, free raffle prizes and more.

It also features live reptile presentations (10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m., 1 p.m.-2 p.m.).

Youth Outdoor Fest is hosted annually by the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Friends of the Upper Mississippi.

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/YouthOutdoorFest or call the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department’s Main Office at: 608-789-7533.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A castle fit for a hobbit

A castle fit for a hobbit

"In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty wet hole filled with ends of worms and an oozy mess…it was a hobbit hole and…

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites from Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News