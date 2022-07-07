Youth Outdoor Fest set for Saturday

Youth Outdoor Fest is heading back to Pettibone Park for its 12th annual event on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Youth Outdoor Fest is the premier free event for youth to experience many outdoor activities in the Seven Rivers region. Activities include archery, fishing, kayaking, free raffle prizes and more.

It also features live reptile presentations (10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m., 1 p.m.-2 p.m.).

Youth Outdoor Fest is hosted annually by the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Friends of the Upper Mississippi.

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/YouthOutdoorFest or call the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department’s Main Office at: 608-789-7533.