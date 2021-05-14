Youth vaccine appointments available at Central High School May 19, June 9

The La Crosse County Health Department and School District of La Crosse will host two vaccine clinics at Central High School, offering COVID-19 shots to students 12 and older and their parents.

Parents or guardians can schedule an immunization for their child from 9 a.m. to noon May 19, with shots given in the Hackett East Gym, or 9 a.m. to noon June 9, with inoculations in the school commons area. Pfizer is the only vaccine brand approved for those 12 to 17.

Parents may also be vaccinated at the clinics, by appointment, and will need to transport their child to the site if they are not Central students. Consent forms will be available during the clinic.

Appointments must be made by noon May 18 by calling Laura Eber at 608-792-3012 or emailing leber@lacrossesd.org.

In accordance with guidance from the CDC and state and local health departments, students over 15 days out from their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are not required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 or a close contact, pending they are asymptomatic. If exposure occurs less than 15 days post final dose, 14-day quarantine will be required. Vaccinated persons who develop symptoms should remain home from school and be tested for COVID-19.