YWCA La Crosse accepting donations for Get Warm event

YWCA La Crosse is accepting donations through Nov. 1 for its Get Warm event.

YWCA La Crosse and Everyone Needs A Helping Hand are accepting new and gently used coats, hats and mittens at the following locations during their normal business hours: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 52 La Crosse, Castle Reality, La Crosse Main Street Library, Larson’s General, Pearl Street Books (no coats, please), People's Food Co-Op, Planned Parenthood of La Crosse, Oolala! Consign, REACH Services and Resource Center, and Wrench & Roll Collective.

Any questions about the event can be sent to Erin Raymus at eraymus@ywcalax.org.

