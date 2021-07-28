 Skip to main content
YWCA La Crosse issues statement after 'unconscionable' Copeland Park attack
YWCA La Crosse issues statement after 'unconscionable' Copeland Park attack

  • Updated
The YWCA La Crosse issued this statement in response to last week's attack in Copeland Park:

"YWCA La Crosse stands in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community as we reel from the hateful violence that occurred at Copeland Park. Last week's attack on two youth, one whom is transgender, is unconscionable.

LGBTQIA+ youth and adults deserve justice, dignity, peace, and all freedoms including the freedom to move safely throughout our communities free from fear of persecution and violence.

We join our partners The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection and Cia Siab, Inc. in calling for action for everyone to do more in their own spheres of influence and in the larger community to create spaces that offer the LGBTQIA+ community love and affirmation of gender, sexual orientation and identity expression; end homophobic and transphobic violence and discrimination in our community; and a focus on naming and working to end all systems of oppression.

Contact our partners at The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection and Cia Siab, Inc. for information on scheduling a training for your organization or for seeking support services around surviving violence."

