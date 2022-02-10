YWCA La Crosse receives $1 million Equitable Recovery Grant

YWCA La Crosse has been awarded $1 million through the State of Wisconsin’s Equitable Recovery grant program, which supports community-based organizations working to increase equity and eliminate disparities in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic statewide.

The grant will provide funding for the REACH Service and Resource Center, a first of its kind collaborative community space operated by housing providers working to address homelessness in the region.

The REACH Center, at 212 11th St S in La Crosse, opened in the fall of 2021 and is managed by YWCA La Crosse, which also has its administrative offices at the center.

Gov. Tony Evers visited the REACH Service and Resource Center Thursday to discuss the Equitable Recovery program and presented YWCA La Crosse with a check. Evers has directed over $82 million for the Equitable Recovery program, with funding for the program provided to Wisconsin by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as a recipient of an Equitable Recovery grant and were excited to welcome Governor Evers to our facility,” said Lauren Journot, executive director of YWCA La Crosse. “The REACH Center is so important for those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity in our community, and this grant will help us provide services to many more individuals and families in our community who are in need of assistance.”

Since opening in October 2021, the REACH Center has served 107 families of 2 or more people, 178 single individuals, and an average of 82 clients monthly. The Equitable Recovery grant will allow YWCA La Crosse to continue the collaborative efforts of the REACH Center through June of 2023 and help increase its administrative capacity and strengthen core services to ensure sustainability into the future.

More information about the Equitable Recovery program can be found at doa.wi.gov/Pages/EquitableRecovery.aspx. For more information about the REACH Service and Resource Center, contact the YWCA La Crosse office at 608-781-2783 or info@ywcalax.org.

