YWCA La Crosse to offer community grants

The YWCA La Crosse and YWCA USA will partner with the Coca-Cola Foundation to offer grants for community or individual programs, as well as nonprofit organizations serving the community, totaling $25,000.

Examples of projects and programs that qualify for the grants include: gas, food, supplies, cash assistance with rent, mortgage or other costs for those laid off due to the pandemic; covering programmatic expenses such as sheltering individuals and families in hotels due to social distancing guidelines and quarantines; and staff safety and site hygiene supplies.

The full funding description and application are available at ywcalax.org or by contacting ljournot@uwcalax.org. Applications are due Aug. 14 and recipients will be recognized at a virtual event in November.

