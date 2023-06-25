On Aug. 15, YWCA La Crosse will suspend programming at Ruth House, a temporary emergency shelter providing unhoused women with a safe, chemical-free environment while they transition from treatment toward sober living and self-sufficiency.

According to YWCA Director of Housing Rosanne Northwood, “Ruth House is dedicated to restoring hope through goal-focused and communal sober living and learning. We use individual case management to help women find permanent housing, employment and the mental stamina needed to resist relapse.”

Ruth House was established in 2006 to support women struggling with substance abuse and homelessness. The organization has had difficulty securing funding to fully staff and support its mission, according to a press release. A major funding source for the program was lost last year, forcing the YWCA to suspend programming at Ruth House in August.

Abbi Jeffers, longtime case manager and former Ruth House director, stated, “While we are heartbroken about the closing of Ruth House and know there are countless women in need of services, we are hopeful the community will rally efforts to help revamp Ruth House in a sustainable way to continue to serve women in their struggles to remain sober and their efforts to seek stability and self-sufficiency.”