YWCA set to open 'first of its kind' housing resource center in Washburn Neighborhood

The center will help centralize the many housing services in the La Crosse community into one building, where before individuals would need to bounce around to different agencies to seek help. The YWCA administrative staff moved in this week, and other partners are expected to have onsite staff and services as well.

The different agencies will be able to connect individuals and families with services including homelessness prevention, public health, nutritional assistance, addiction treatment, overnight shelter, case management and runaway and homeless youth services.

The center is not an overnight shelter itself, and will only be open during the day.

The space is expected to be community-based, and the YWCA and its partners plan on holding public information sessions in the near future to educate on what the project will look like and on homelessness in the community. The groups have already held a public information session in the spring with neighbors to introduce the project.

Mayo Clinic has decided to donate $78,000 to cover rent towards the center through the end of the year, after it vacated the building in April but still had an ongoing lease.