Kemesha Harper and Marilyn Hempstead may appear to have little in common — their obstacles, life paths and families vastly different. But, they share a love for their daughters, a profound inner strength and a commitment to bettering themselves and the community that has earned them the title of Outstanding Women.
Harper, 34, and Hempstead, 81, both of La Crosse, are among the 10 honorees of the 35th annual YWCA Tribute to Outstanding Women, each nominated by friends, colleagues or agencies for their leadership qualities, professional and personal excellence, and passion for empowering people of all races, religious affiliations and identities. In previous years, honors were awarded in categories, such as activism or health, constraints removed for the 2018 nomination and selection process.
“Our aim is to open wide the invitation to nominate remarkable individuals of the Coulee Region, and we are always striving to expand this reach,” said Rita Koch-Thometz, administrative coordinator for YWCA La Crosse. “We have an independent selection committee that over the past couple years has found that these outstanding candidates impact their communities and the quality of life beyond their main occupation or beyond one particular area of interest or concern ... As in all of our programs, we find that inspirational leaders come in many forms, from the company executive to the unassuming but faithful role models in our midst.”
The Outstanding Women, who also include Karen Dahl, Miranda Panzer, Jessica Skemp, Terri Taylor Johnson and Theresa Smerud, with Linda Xiong, Aurora Waite and Yining Zhou chosen as Young Women of Tomorrow, will be celebrated Thursday evening during a dinner and awards ceremony at the La Crosse Center.
Marilyn Hempstead
In the 1960s, Hempstead was a stay-at-home wife, following the path that had been carved out for women of her generation. But as she poured over a copy of Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique,” she stopped thinking, “Is this all there is?” and declared, “Yes, I will be part of this movement.”
Hempstead has been a champion for women’s rights since, adding numerous causes to her plate over the decades. Dedicating countless hours to the community during her 28 years living in the Coulee Region, she joined the local chapter of the American Association of University Women immediately upon her arrival. At the time of her move, she already had 17 years of women’s rights work under her belt, having helped develop the Women’s Resource Center and serving on the board of directors of a domestic and sexual abuse center in River Falls, Wis., where she was also an AAUW member.
On behalf of the La Crosse AAUW, Hempstead has spearheaded and contributed to numerous endeavors. Through her role as chair of the organization’s Pennies for Peace initiative, Hempstead helped raise more than $41,000 for the construction of a school for girls in South Asia. Since 2012, she has served as co-chair of Art Fair on the Green, which puts proceeds towards grants for scholarships and programs, including YWCA Teen Lead. The YWCA was also a beneficiary of books from the 25 Books for 25 Years effort, of which Hempstead helped committee.
Now vice president for AAUW membership, Hempstead coordinated the Write Read Write project in 2017, which connects AAUW members with Hamilton Elementary students through books and letters. She co-organized the organization’s inaugural International Women’s Day panel, on which women of diverse backgrounds share their stories and struggles, and has received an AAUW La Crosse Name Grant for her “time, energy and talents.”
“Marilyn leads by example and demonstrates through her daily life and actions how truly committed she is to advocating for women’s rights, equality, empowerment and inclusiveness,” said nominator Erica Koonmen of AAUW. “Her conduct both in and out of the public eye exhibits integrity and dedication.”
An affiliate of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration for the past 18 years, Hempstead is a volunteer with the Franciscan Hospitality House, a daily haven for homeless individuals, and lends her time to the Homelessness Initiative Committee. Called a “gracious and generous woman” and a “gem” by Sister Mildred Tigges, director of chapel tours at the FSPA, Hempstead has volunteered as a tour guide for a dozen years.
Hempstead, a dedicated election observer for the League of Women Voters, is known for her watchful eyes and open ears at local government meetings, ready to hold officials accountable. Says Koonmen, “Members of the meetings commented that they had to watch their p’s and q’s because the League was watching.”
Nearest to Hempstead’s heart are the issues of homelessness and mental health, both spurred by her younger daughter’s own battle with bipolar disorder. At age 16, her daughter suffered a “total psychological meltdown,” diagnosed as an adolescent crisis for which the doctor blamed Hempstead and her husband, John. It took five years to receive an official diagnosis, but despite medication her daughter’s condition failed to improve, with stable periods brief and manic episodes frequent and severe. Despite attempts to help her obtain services and housing over the years, Hempstead was unable to get through to her daughter, who trekked across the country and was frequently homeless, once for an 18-month stretch.
“That was a motivator,” Hempstead said of her previous involvement with the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and AMOS Mental Health Taskforce, and current role as landlord to a Francis Home. “No matter what we tried, nothing worked to help her, so we thought we would help someone else.”
In 2016, having sold some property and having the funds, the Hempsteads purchased and fixed up a home on 16th Street, which they rent to a low-income couple for less than half the market value on behalf of the Francis Homes project.
“Somehow, being involved in these things — it’s not really about easing the pain or a diversion either — but it’s a way to keep going when it gets to be too much,” Hempstead said. “... My philosophy has always been to make the world a little better.”
Being named an Outstanding Woman was a surprise, Hempstead said, which took some time to sink in. Public accolades are a bit out of her comfort zone, but the honor has been “lovely.”
“I appreciated everyone I work with on these things but to have them go out of their way to acknowledge this is heartening,” Hempstead said.
Kemesha Harper
Two years ago, Harper couldn’t have fathomed receiving an honor.
On her sixth charge of operating while intoxicated and on house arrest after four months in jail, she was crumbling under the pressure of raising her daughter Mackenzie, now 7, working a full-time job with a full college course load, all while under the monitoring of an ankle bracelet. One desperately hard day, she found herself sitting on the kitchen floor, sobbing, when Mackenzie walked in and sat beside her, asking what was wrong.
“Life’s just hard right now,” Harper told her.
Life continues to pull her in all directions, but Harper no longer turns to alcohol to cope. Instead, she funnels stress into being a proud mom, involved member of the community, and advocate for people with substance addictions and criminal histories like herself.
“She is a highly motivated individual,” said Tonya van Tol, manager of Project Proven, of which Harper is an alum, and among those who nominated her. “She has a very positive attitude and has worked hard to overcome a great deal of challenges in her life.”
Harper’s struggles began at a young age, and she was drinking heavily by the time she was a teen, fleeing a hard home life and finding herself on the streets. She didn’t see her imbibing as a problem, but in 2006 she was charged with her first OWI. Over the next decade, Harper would be arrested five more times for drinking and driving, resulting in a nine-month jail sentence prior to her daughter’s birth. In 2013, Justice Sanctions called Child Protective Services, and while Harper retained custody, she realized she genuinely had a problem.
Despite intentions to stay sober, Harper continued to struggle, and when she was declined entry in a CNA program due to her record, she felt second chances weren’t an option. She connected with van Tol, knowing others who had had success with Project Proven, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Education that partners Western Technical College and the La Crosse County Jail to help people with criminal records obtain higher education or employment. Entering the Human Services program at Western, Harper felt fully supported, even when she attended classes with an ankle monitoring bracelet after her last OWI in 2016, during which her daughter was in the car.
“Nobody judged me,” Harper said.
There were many moments Harper “seriously considered going back to drinking and hiding it from everyone,” but when she looked at her daughter, who nestled her head in her lap and told her it would be OK that day in the kitchen, Harper knew she could lose everything that mattered to her.
“I couldn’t do that to her — what good am I to her in prison?” Harper said. “She saved me.”
Committing to sobriety, she juggled a full class schedule and student volunteer projects with a part-time waitressing job and an internship at Coulee Connections, where she mentored children with troubled home lives or emotional or behavioral issues. Teaching them healthy ways to cope with their feelings was a rewarding experience, Harper says.
Last spring, Harper was invited to the National Legislative Summit in Washington D.C., where she spoke with legislators about the need for programs like Project Proven, sharing her history and emphasizing that a criminal past shouldn’t impeded someone from becoming a productive and accomplished person.
“Each of the representatives she spoke with were in awe of her ability to change her path in life and become the highly successful and passionate person she is today,” said Angie Lawrence, board chair for Western.
During her time at Western, Lawrence said, Harper took other at-risk students under her wing, advocating on their behalf to obtain any resources they needed to be successful and offering constant encouragement.
Harper is open with others about her history, advising them to “work hard, speak your truth and it will pay off.” Her openness led La Crosse Showing Up For Racial Justice members to raise funds for people of color involved in Project PROVEN. Harper plans to become involved in the organization, and van Tol praises her “steps toward eliminating racism.” In her work with youth, Harper has addressed racist comments made to her, reacting not with anger but education.
In April 2018, Harper graduated from Western with honors, and is now employed as a telephone service assistant at Gundersen Health System. She is working towards owning her own home and returning to a four-year college for a degree in social work and AOD counseling.
Harper’s first inclination is to demur at her recognition from the YWCA, feeling there are many deserving people, but she also sees it as a reminder she is making a positive strides.
“This definitely inspires me to keep going and keep helping people,” Harper said. “I’m going to see what I can put my hands in and what kind of difference I can make.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.