YWCA's daytime housing resource center 'REACH' to open Oct. 14

A much-anticipated daytime housing and resource center will finally open its doors next week at its new home near downtown, YWCA La Crosse announced Thursday.

The center, officially named "REACH Service and Resource Center," will host a grand opening on Oct. 14, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony where it will also unveil its new logo.

The center is being made possible through federal COVID relief funds, and it will serve as a one-stop shop for many of the community's resources.

"This project is an incredible opportunity," said Lauren Journot, executive director, in a statement. "We received once-in-a-lifetime funding to open an innovative, collaborative resource model and are excited to see the impact it can have on our community.

Seven agencies are currently working directly out of the office located at 212 11th Street South, offering services that were once scattered throughout the community, and officials said they hope more agencies will establish a regular presence at the facility.

"The REACH Center represents next level collaboration between agencies dedicated to creating better outcomes for people experiencing economic and housing insecurity. Through a cooperative space, any community member can simply enter and get connected to a wide array of services," said Hetti Brown with Couleecap.

"In this space, agencies can learn from each other and share ideas to create a model that is scalable and replicable in other parts of Wisconsin," Brown said.

"This opportunity is more than just agencies cohabitating together; it is true collaboration and holds immense opportunity for growth and new, innovative ways to serve our whole community," Journot said.

YWCA said that its grant application for the funding scored the second highest in the state, receiving $1.4 million of the $7 million that was available around the state.

Part of that funding also went to support the community's new Runaway and Homeless Youth Shelter in La Crosse.

The YWCA will be joined by Couleecap, Independent Living Resources, Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army for its grand opening of the REACH Center on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 4-7 p.m. The event will include food, music, children's activities and a chance to connect to resources.

