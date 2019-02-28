Iraqi-American author, humanitarian and media commentator Zainab Salbi was born in Baghdad. and her father worked as the personal pilot of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. The family experienced psychological abuse from Hussein. Her father set up an arranged marriage for his then 19-year-old daughter Zainab with an older Iraqi-American man living in the United States in an effort to get his daughter out of the country. The marriage was abusive, and Zainab escaped after three months. She has spoken and written extensively about the use of rape and other forms of violence against women during war. When she was 23, Salbi founded Women for Women International, a grassroots, humanitarian development organization dedicated to serving women survivors of wars. Women for Women provides tools, resources and training to allow women to move from crisis and poverty to economic self-sufficiency and stability. Salbi is the host of the show "#Me Too, Now What" on PBS. You can find her 2018 nonfiction book, "Freedom is an Inside Job: Owning Our Darkness and Our Light to Heal Ourselves and the World" at La Crosse Public Library.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
