Try 3 months for $3
Zainab Salbi

Salbi

Iraqi-American author, humanitarian and media commentator Zainab Salbi was born in Baghdad. and her father worked as the personal pilot of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. The family experienced psychological abuse from Hussein. Her father set up an arranged marriage for his then 19-year-old daughter Zainab with an older Iraqi-American man living in the United States in an effort to get his daughter out of the country. The marriage was abusive, and Zainab escaped after three months. She has spoken and written extensively about the use of rape and other forms of violence against women during war. When she was 23, Salbi founded Women for Women International, a grassroots, humanitarian development organization dedicated to serving women survivors of wars. Women for Women provides tools, resources and training to allow women to move from crisis and poverty to economic self-sufficiency and stability. Salbi is the host of the show "#Me Too, Now What" on PBS. You can find her 2018 nonfiction book, "Freedom is an Inside Job: Owning Our Darkness and Our Light to Heal Ourselves and the World" at La Crosse Public Library.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Provided by AAUW La Crosse.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.