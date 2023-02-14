Enjoy the iconic music of one of the greatest bands in rock and roll history as Led Zeppelin tribute band ZEPPO presents Stairway to Eleven at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 in the Weber Center for the Performing Arts Lyche Theatre.

ZEPPO is not a traditional tribute band, as there are no wigs or costumes. Instead, they describe themselves as a “Fan Band.” These veteran Midwest rockers bring the music of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham to life with pedigreed musicianship while remaining true to the spirit of that which inspires: Led Zeppelin. Audiences across the region have been wowed by the hits and deep catalog cuts that ZEPPO brings to the stage, all while invoking the band’s down to earth and humor-laced personality.

ZEPPO is comprised of singer/guitarist John Eller (Shiny Lights, Shabby Road Orchestra), bassist Paul Boblett (Fathom Lane, Faith Boblett), drummer Noah Levy (Brian Setzer, BoDeans, Honeydogs), guitarist Terrance J. Fisher (Run Westy Run), and keyboard wiz Mark Mraz. Formed in St. Paul during the spring of 2016, this group of pals and long-time members of the Minnesota music scene, share their love of the Led Zeppelin catalog.

Tickets are $39 plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

