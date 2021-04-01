Lt. Gov. Barnes visits La Crosse MTU in support of new electric buses

State leaders stopped in La Crosse Thursday to tour the MTU facility as the city prepares to bring two new electric buses online this fall, and to promote Gov. Tony Evers's upcoming budget that could lend more assistance on the renewable front.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said that La Crosse was "in the driver's seat," one of the leading cities in the state making the move toward electric public transit.

"They've got a lot of exciting things coming online, namely the electric buses, which gets me really excited, because I talk about the need for us to lessen the burden that we have on our roads to increase our mass transportation options, but also to lower carbon emissions, and electric buses do that quite effectively, maybe more effectively than many other ways," Barnes said.

"So we want to be able to support the amazing work that's already happening, but it takes collaboration, it takes partnerships."

Like the partnership the city of La Crosse is entering with Xcel Energy, which is building new infrastructure near the bus fleet facility to charge the new electric buses.