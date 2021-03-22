Man charged after attacking homeless with club, robbing in Cameron Park

A 35-year-old man was charged Monday with armed robbery after he was arrested over the weekend for swinging and hitting an unsheltered person in Cameron Park with a club and stealing his jacket.

In addition to the felony charge of armed robbery, Christopher Benson, no known address, was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

He was being held Monday in the La Crosse County Jail; a cash bond was set for $1,000.

The complaint states that on March 20 around 1 a.m., police responded to a call that a man was swinging a bat at individuals at the park. Upon arrival, officers identified Benson standing in the parking lot of Glory Days Bar with club in hand and wearing a winter jacket. When Benson noticed the officers, he fled north.

Police followed Benson to a parking lot in Downtown La Crosse, where he at first did not comply to instructions from officers, then began to approach one officer with the club. He was then tased, according to the complaint, causing him to fall forward onto the concrete. He was then apprehended after receiving medical attention.

