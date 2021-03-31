Markussen outspending Reynolds in La Crosse mayoral race

In the race for mayor of La Crosse, candidate Vicki Markussen has raised and spent nearly twice as much as opponent Mitch Reynolds, just less than one week ahead of Election Day.

The final finance reports, filed Monday, show Markussen raising a total of $36,108, much of that collected in the latest period between Feb. 2 and March 22.

Reynolds has raised $20,138 in total, about half of that in the latest reporting period.

With very little campaigning left, both Markussen and Reynolds have spent most of their contributions on typical campaign trail expenses, such as printing, voter lists and consulting. Markussen has spent $27,730, and Reynolds $16,332.

Markussen has committed to not taking endorsements during this nonpartisan race, and her finance reports reflect that, only collecting contributions from individuals, not committees or groups.

But the candidate has maintained strong business support, collecting around $3,000 from leaders of the Fortney Hospitality Group, $500 from the Cleary family, which owns Landmark by the Rivers and the Oktoberfest grounds, and other business owners.

