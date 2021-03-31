Markussen outspending Reynolds in La Crosse mayoral race

In the race for mayor of La Crosse, candidate Vicki Markussen has raised and spent nearly twice as much as opponent Mitch Reynolds, just less than one week ahead of Election Day.
The final finance reports, filed Monday, show Markussen raising a total of $36,108, much of that collected in the latest period between Feb. 2 and March 22.
Reynolds has raised $20,138 in total, about half of that in the latest reporting period.
With very little campaigning left, both Markussen and Reynolds have spent most of their contributions on typical campaign trail expenses, such as printing, voter lists and consulting. Markussen has spent $27,730, and Reynolds $16,332.
Markussen has committed to not taking endorsements during this nonpartisan race, and her finance reports reflect that, only collecting contributions from individuals, not committees or groups.
But the candidate has maintained strong business support, collecting around $3,000 from leaders of the Fortney Hospitality Group, $500 from the Cleary family, which owns Landmark by the Rivers and the Oktoberfest grounds, and other business owners.
Reynolds on the other hand has collected some endorsement money from the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, Inc. in the way of $1,045. He also received $37.99 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which appears to be a reimbursement for consulting.
His other dollars have come from local leaders, including $50 from La Crosse Common Council member Gary Padesky, as well as officials with the city's Arts Board, La Crosse County Board of Supervisors, local nonprofits and several progressive activists.
But while Markussen has outraised and outspent her opponent, former candidate and current council member Jessica Olson has actually raised the most money out of the 10 candidates that originally tried for the job.
The final reporting shows that Olson raised a total of $43,415 and spent $54,999, although $36,000 of that was from her own pocket.
Other former candidates in this most recent reporting period include Joe Konradt, a retired banker, who raised $6,890 in total during his campaign. Sam Schneider, who was vying to be the youngest mayor ever elected, raised $4,621.
Only one La Crosse Common Council candidate was included in this period's campaign finance report. Mark Neumann, running for District 13 after a failed attempt to unseat longtime Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse last August, has raised $2,123.
The race for mayor of La Crosse as well as seven La Crosse Common Council seats, three La Crosse Board of Education seats, several other local races and the state superintendent race will appear on the April 6 ballot. For voting information, visit MyVote.wi.gov.