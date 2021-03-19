Markussen pledges to provide clean water to all on French Island in new PFAS crisis plan

Vicki Markussen, candidate for mayor of La Crosse, has released a series of plans she would take if elected to address the PFAS contamination on nearby French Island.

The plans include pledging to provide access to clean water to any residents on the island who need it, regardless of if their wells tested for the "forever chemical" or not.

"Everyone deserves to have safe drinking water," Markussen said in a statement announcing the plans. "Those impacted are our friends, classmates, our co-workers and family members. We also cannot forget that our firefighters are impacted after using this foam for decades. This is a no-win situation for us all. We must find a shared path forward together."

Markussen's plans also include immediately discontinuing use of the firefighting foam at the La Crosse Regional Airport, which is believed to have caused the widespread contamination which has polluted more than 100 wells on French Island. The town of Campbell recently sent a letter to the city asking them to request a waiver to cease using the toxic foam, which is currently federally required.

