Mayor Kabat braces for little local support included in pending federal COVID relief

Congress is still in a close battle to approve the country's second round of COVID-19 relief funding, as political parties fight over line items and bottom lines.

The Republican-held Senate unveiled its stimulus bill, which many are calling "skinny," as its total racks up to $1 trillion, compared to the bill the House passed amounting to $3 trillion, and critics are in opposition as it leaves out another round of stimulus checks and funding for state and local municipalities.

"It's a shame," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said. "You think that a global pandemic and an economic downturn would not just kind of dissolve into this partisan politics, but it's clear that they are still quite a ways apart."

"We're trying to deal with not only the coronavirus, and also the economic downturn, and we haven't received one penny of help from the federal government," Kabat said.

The city of La Crosse has seen some CARES Act dollars, but it has come through specific channels that limit how they can be spent, and it's gone to things like small business relief, housing and child-care efforts.