Mayor Kabat delivers final State of the City; Alt-side parking reform on pause

"If we're not going to give the people we hire the tools to do their job, then we're missing the point here," said council member Gary Padesky, a former streets employee himself who has been staunchly against the resolution.

"What we're doing is handcuffing our employees," he said.

Padesky, hopeful for a compromise, proposed an amendment that would require alternate-side parking for a two-week period in the fall for cleaning, and then allow snow to dictate the rules starting Dec. 1.

But the amendment received pushback for being too complicated, and was ultimately trumped by the referral.

"We're turning something really simple into a bureaucratic nightmare," said council member Phil Ostrem.

This year, the La Crosse Police Department suspended tickets for alternate-side parking after the city saw very little snow for much of November and December, sparking the idea to use the snowfall to dictate the start dates.

The resolution on the table would still place alternate-side parking within the Nov. 15-March 15 window, but would only kick-in officially after two inches of snow had accumulated.