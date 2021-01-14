Mayor Kabat delivers final State of the City; Alt-side parking reform on pause

During his final State of the City address Thursday night, outgoing La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat painted a picture of resilience and progress after eight years in office and a tumultuous year of unprecedented events.
"I'm sure most of us would rather look forward than look back," Kabat said during the annual remarks.
"Our organization, and our community, showed its resilience, its compassion and its strength all throughout this past year," Kabat said.
In the last year, the city of La Crosse has faced challenges that have spanned the country — a global pandemic, a reckoning with systemic racism, an economic fallout and a democracy in crisis, all while still grappling with its unique local issues.
But through it all, Kabat said, the city has crossed each hurdle with success, while still maintaining city services and keeping taxes low.
For Kabat, though, the State of the City was also a chance to reflect on his eight years in office, after announcing last fall he would not seek another term.
Looking back, the two-term mayor said he was proud of numerous accomplishments, including the Neighborhood Resource Officer program, improvements to city buses without raising fares, floodplain management, over 42 miles of road repairs and being the first community to end homelessness in veterans.
The list also included environmental strides such as a commitment to renewable energy by 2050, electric buses and paperless operations.
Formerly working in city planning, Kabat also touched on improvements to city infrastructure and aesthetic, including facade improvements for Downtown and the North Side, a nearly-renovated La Crosse Center, new fire stations, a future public market and other developments in the works.
Largely at the forefront of the city's agenda in recent months was working towards a more just society, which has been accomplished through racial equity teams, town halls, removing the Hiawatha statue and more, Kabat said.
On the pandemic front, Kabat highlighted the steps the city took to keep its staff and citizens safe, including closing city hall's doors, hosting mask hand-outs, cancelling festivals and large events, waiving bus fares, and creating a unified command center that will be ready for other future emergencies such as natural disasters.
"These were not easy decisions, but they were done with the best interests of keeping our community as safe as possible," Kabat said.
These accomplishments shined particularly bright in the wake of the national crisis the attack on the capital and the incitement that led to it has caused, Kabat noted.
"Regaining and strengthening our people's trust and faith in government institutions has never been more important than it is right now," Kabat said.
"And I am fully confident that we are set up at the local level to provide high quality services, to take care of those who are most vulnerable, to solve problems, and to maintain La Crosse as great place to work, live and play," he said.
Kabat said he would not seek another term as he faces new opportunities, but he has not yet hinted what might be next for him. Ten candidates are currently vying for his spot.
More time to iron out alternate-side reform
After much debate, La Crosse Common Council members chose to pause a decision to reform the city's alternate-side parking rules for another two months.
Last week, a resolution passed through committee that modified the winter parking rules, instead offering to only begin alternate-side parking after both Nov. 15 and a major snowfall.
But some have argued that the alternate-side parking rules not only aid in snowplowing, but also in sweeping streets in the fall and spring when leaves and debris appear, and that relying on only snow will make that more complicated.
"If we're not going to give the people we hire the tools to do their job, then we're missing the point here," said council member Gary Padesky, a former streets employee himself who has been staunchly against the resolution.
"What we're doing is handcuffing our employees," he said.
Padesky, hopeful for a compromise, proposed an amendment that would require alternate-side parking for a two-week period in the fall for cleaning, and then allow snow to dictate the rules starting Dec. 1.
But the amendment received pushback for being too complicated, and was ultimately trumped by the referral.
"We're turning something really simple into a bureaucratic nightmare," said council member Phil Ostrem.
This year, the La Crosse Police Department suspended tickets for alternate-side parking after the city saw very little snow for much of November and December, sparking the idea to use the snowfall to dictate the start dates.
The resolution on the table would still place alternate-side parking within the Nov. 15-March 15 window, but would only kick-in officially after two inches of snow had accumulated.
"If we were following this ordinance right now, alternate-side parking would not have started until Dec. 27 this year," said Assistant Chief of Police Robert Abraham, who said he had been tracking the method this year.
Other council members kicked around ideas of requiring alternate-side parking once a month or to use no-parking signage to get streets clean, but ultimately the council voted to refer the complicated decision for 60 days.
Other council decisions
The council members briefly discussed Thursday night the future of the old Kmart building, after the community saw U-Haul signs go up on the long-vacated site.
Officials confirmed that U-Haul is in the process of purchasing the building, but that the buy is not final yet.
Under its current retail zoning, U-Haul could only use the space for things such as selling boxes or packing materials.
If the company intended to rent moving vehicles or offer self-storage out of the space, the council would need to approve a rezoning, a relief to many officials who have been hopeful for a different future for the space.
"I'm probably more disappointed than anybody that we've not been able to get there," Kabat said.
"And I'm disappointed that the building is not being demolished and that we're not starting fresh there, because we've talked about any number of concepts, from mixed-used housing, neighborhood-serving retail, restaurants — things that, again, would benefit our community," he said. "And so it's a shame, I believe.
No rezoning or permit requests have crossed city desks yet, officials confirmed.
An old motel along Mormon Coulee Road has been given its final notice, after the council approved its demolition, making way for a new Kwik Trip slated to break ground in 2022.
Officials were wary of approving the demolition so early because of the loss of tax-base, but Kwik Trip has signed an agreement to pay the loss of taxes until they officially break ground, eager to remove the building after reports of trespassing.
There is no timeline yet on its demolition.