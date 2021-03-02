Mayoral candidate says personal loss helped him find more progressive ideals

As the two remaining candidates for mayor of La Crosse find ways to differentiate between one another, one candidate said his time hosting a show on a conservative-leaning radio station and personal loss helped him form his progressive ideals.
In a discussion with the Tribune editorial board Tuesday, Mitch Reynolds detailed how he decided to get involved and run for mayor, among other key topics in the city.
The race for mayor will hold a lot of weight from community recognition, and for many constituents, Reynolds is recognized for the local show he hosted for more than a decade on WIZM News.
At the time, the show was airing on the same waves as nationally syndicated conservative shows from the likes of Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, which at face could draw some confusion from constituents who now know him as the candidate who has come out to support progressive policies like Housing First.
But Reynolds emphasized that there was a distinction between his show and the nationally syndicated segments — but that eventually, he reached his breaking point.
"I'd like to draw a distinction between being on a radio station that typically carries conservative talk that is syndicated, and being someone who's hosting a news and talk program in the afternoon that's locally and regionally based," Reynolds told the board Tuesday.
"Over the 15 years that I hosted that program our goal was to continuously provide an avenue for all the people in the city of La Crosse to talk about the local and regional issues that are facing us," he said.
Reynolds said that during those 15 years, the most talked about topic on his show was the speed limit on Losey Boulevard, just ahead of lemonade stand permits.
But there reached a point, he said, where he did some "soul searching" on how he could better help the community.
"Once I got to the point where I could no longer reconcile the good that I thought we were doing in the afternoon," or the local WIZM news room, Reynolds said, "I could no longer reconcile that with the toxicity of the syndicated shows.
"That's when I realized that I had to leave," he said.
Specifically, Reynolds said there was a moment in his life after his sister died of an overdose that made him question his impact on the most vulnerable communities.
"I was going through this moment of trying to determine," he said, "was I really benefiting our communities and really helping people that were like my sister?"
"Or was I helping to feed the beast, if you will?," he said, saying he decided to find a "different pathway."
"It's true for a lot of people who go through those personal crises, and you start to reconcile with what you have contributed so far and what you could contribute going on in the future," Reynolds said. "But also you have to do a little soul searching, and you have to find out who you are and what is, what's important in the greater scheme of things?"
During Reynold's chat with the board, he also touched on a number of other topics, including housing, an issue that has been at the forefront of his campaign. His opponent, Vicki Markussen, is scheduled to meet with the board via Zoom next Tuesday.
Reynolds said he's heard several suggestions and ideas on improving renter experience and housing stock in the city, but wasn't ready to declare one his path forward just yet.
Specifically, Reynolds said that navigating through the state's limitations on rental regulations would prove difficult, but that there were still some tools at the city's disposal.
"We do have some areas within which we can conduct some enforcement and we're simply just not doing it," he said.
He said he would consider adding a homeless and housing coordinator at city hall, who would be a "project manager" of sorts to addressing homelessness and also being an asset for renters, and possibly introduce a "Renter's Bill of Rights," though he was hesitant that that would be as effective.
"We could try some of that," Reynolds said. "We should be able to let renters know that at least they have someone at city hall; city hall is there as a resource for them in these situations where they're living in awful conditions, paying extremely high rent, and their landlords are breaking the state laws. We could do better."
Reynolds also said that he understands that advocating for more programs and assistance from city hall might not always become a reality.
"I've had to disappoint a few people who are supporters," he said, "by being somewhat clear that there's not a hidden pot of money somewhere we can add to certain programs," without due process.
On supporting businesses out of the pandemic, Reynolds said the problem has layers to it, and that while small businesses are struggling to keep business, big businesses are struggling to keep employees, noting there might be a connection in finding solutions to both.
"It does need to all be part of the same conversation in how we help our businesses, the small and the large businesses, and also our community as a whole," he said.
He said he would build on existing resources and relief that are already aiding businesses amid the pandemic.
The next mayor will inherit a massive environmental crisis with the PFAS contamination on French Island, and Reynolds said he's been in talks with other leaders who have gone through similar water quality issues in their cities.
In addressing the crisis, Reynolds said that he would implement an open dialogue, and that he supports the city taking responsibility for the contamination among the other players.
"I think that I would make sure that again without being too alarmist, that our cards are on the table with how impactful this might be for the entire town of Campbell, as well as all of the rest of us down river," he said.
"The most important thing to do from the city's perspective," Reynolds said, is "to make it very clear to these communities and these people that are impacted, that the city has a responsibility and that we are following through with this.
"We have to continue following where the testing takes us. This is going to be, this could be a very, very big crisis for the town of Campbell, for certain, obviously all those property owners, but for the entire city of La Crosse," he said.
During Tuesday's discussion Reynolds also through a lot of support behind outgoing Mayor Tim Kabat, saying he would keep making progress on his initiatives such as the human rights commission, housing, equity and developments.
Reynolds also said he supports hiring a city administrator.
"There certainly are people that are very capable of ... providing that face of the city in a crisis, and shepherding legislation through the city council. There are a lot of people that can do that job. I'm one of those people," Reynolds said.
"But I would also advocate for a city administrator," he said.
"I think for the, as complicated as funding sources have become and as complicated as issues like dealing with FEMA and floodplains have become," an administrator could be beneficial and tackling those issues, Reynolds said.
"It doesn't mean that every city administrator is going to be good, but I think that overall the results that other cities within the state of Wisconsin have seen, is that that position is effective at guiding the city," he said.
