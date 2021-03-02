Mayoral candidate says personal loss helped him find more progressive ideals

"Over the 15 years that I hosted that program our goal was to continuously provide an avenue for all the people in the city of La Crosse to talk about the local and regional issues that are facing us," he said.

Reynolds said that during those 15 years, the most talked about topic on his show was the speed limit on Losey Boulevard, just ahead of lemonade stand permits.

But there reached a point, he said, where he did some "soul searching" on how he could better help the community.

"Once I got to the point where I could no longer reconcile the good that I thought we were doing in the afternoon," or the local WIZM news room, Reynolds said, "I could no longer reconcile that with the toxicity of the syndicated shows.

"That's when I realized that I had to leave," he said.

Specifically, Reynolds said there was a moment in his life after his sister died of an overdose that made him question his impact on the most vulnerable communities.

"I was going through this moment of trying to determine," he said, "was I really benefiting our communities and really helping people that were like my sister?"

"Or was I helping to feed the beast, if you will?," he said, saying he decided to find a "different pathway."