Mayoral candidates make case to La Crosse business community in forum

Candidates for La Crosse mayor made their cases to the area's business community Monday during a forum with the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.
The forum served as a sort of homecoming for candidate Vicki Markussen, who for six years was CEO of the chamber, resigning last year.
For fellow candidate Mitch Reynolds the forum offered an opportunity to appeal to the business community, which has largely lent support to Markussen.
Questions during the event touched on tax base growth, tax increment financing districts, minimum wage, zoning, small business relief and more.
Some tension revealed itself on a comment over bringing all stakeholders to city discussions, including La Crosse business owners who may live outside of the city.
"My experience is that our businesses are pretty vocal," Reynolds said. "And there's nothing wrong with that, I think we encourage the voices of business owners, entrepreneurs of all kinds to make sure that their needs are being met as well. I mean that's essential, small businesses are the economic lifeblood of this community.
"They absolutely need to have a setting at the table to make sure that needs are being met. and there's no question that at times in the past the city of La Crosse has been not exactly welcoming to those conversations. And I would say that we certainly can't continue that process, and we need to have again a welcoming and open door conversations with all of our stakeholders including our businesses, especially our small businesses," Reynolds said.
"I'm concerned with Mitch's comments because some of the rhetoric that's coming my way is calling all of you business elites," Markussen responded during the forum, which was held on Zoom with a crowd of Chamber members and business leaders.
"That's divisive conversation, that's name calling and that is creating segregation," Markussen said.
"We have a crisis that requires all stakeholders, whether they live in the city of La Crosse or not, they pay property taxes, 46% of our property taxes. They have a very critical role that our city hall needs to listen to," she said.
But Reynolds pushed back on that characterization.
"In terms of comments about business elitism, I just want to be clear with my opponent talking about segregation, that's not actually segregation," he said. "Segregation is something else entirely. I want to be clear that I believe all stakeholders have a say in our government, including our business owners."
Stemming from this discussion came a debate over minimum wage, which is an issue that isn't currently controlled at the city level but has the possibility to be, and both candidates landed on different sides.
"Another concern I have is that an organization that has endorsed Mitch is proposing $15 an hour wages," Markussen said.
"We have an economic crisis that is razor thin. We have incredible debt happening with our businesses and the city needs to be at the table to say 'how do we help?'" she said.
"This is not the time to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour. I know that there are people that still have not returned to work in their full capacity," Markussen said. "I know businesses have said if minimum wages go up they will employ fewer people. That's something we cannot do right now with the economy being in the state it is."
Reynolds on the other hand said he was "without equivocation" in support of raising the minimum wage, and he was supportive of increasing it incrementally, similar to Minnesota.
"It allows businesses to adjust that pricing so it's not an overnight change," Reynolds said. "But it's remarkable that we are still in a situation where our minimum wage is $7.25 an hour."
Both candidates said they agreed that zoning changes should be done carefully with neighborhood visions in mind, that small businesses will need a lot of attention and support when recovering from the pandemic, and somewhat agreed that tax increment financing districts work if used correctly.
The two disagreed, though, on the best way to grow the city's tax base.
Markussen said that developing commercial properties, such as Bridgeview Plaza or Kmart, will be key over residential development and budget cuts. She has used the example of Valley View Mall in the past, which has been losing value for several years, saying, "we cannot build enough homes to make up that gap."
"We have to find ways to reuse those properties," she said, especially given the expected tight upcoming budgets.
"We're not going to cut our way to prosperity," Markussen said. "We really have to look at where we're going to find those income sources, and to me that is in the development of our commercial properties."
Reynolds on the other hand said that the city already relies too heavily on commercial property taxes, and instead should invest in higher quality housing.
"If adding more commercial property was the answer, then La Crosse would simply have — we'd be winning, in relation to property taxes and services, and frankly that's not the case," he said.
"I have friends who, they'd like to move back to the city of La Crosse," Reynolds said. "They left La Crosse, went to Onalaska. they'd like to move back to the city of La Crosse, and frankly there's just no homes to buy here.
"We don't have the quality property that we need to attract people that want to live within the city of La Crosse. If we had more of those high quality properties, more people would live here, and frankly that would increase the tax base, and it would be more sustainable than the commercial properties like the mall, Kmart and Shopko. That's not going to get us anywhere."
Candidates were also asked if they had a $1 million grant to use for any purpose in the city, what would they use it towards.
Reynolds said the first move would be to build showers for the city's women firefighters, as well as support the libraries and update any outdated city equipment.
Markussen said she would pay back the city's debt and supplement the reserve funds.
The race for mayor of La Crosse will be on the April 6 ballot. Mailed absentee ballots can be requested at MyVote.wi.gov, and in-person absentee voting will be offered Tuesday, March 23-Friday, April 2 at La Crosse City Hall.