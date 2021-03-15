Mayoral candidates make case to La Crosse business community in forum

"Another concern I have is that an organization that has endorsed Mitch is proposing $15 an hour wages," Markussen said.

"We have an economic crisis that is razor thin. We have incredible debt happening with our businesses and the city needs to be at the table to say 'how do we help?'" she said.

"This is not the time to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour. I know that there are people that still have not returned to work in their full capacity," Markussen said. "I know businesses have said if minimum wages go up they will employ fewer people. That's something we cannot do right now with the economy being in the state it is."

Reynolds on the other hand said he was "without equivocation" in support of raising the minimum wage, and he was supportive of increasing it incrementally, similar to Minnesota.

"It allows businesses to adjust that pricing so it's not an overnight change," Reynolds said. "But it's remarkable that we are still in a situation where our minimum wage is $7.25 an hour."