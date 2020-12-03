 Skip to main content
Medinger to resign from La Crosse Common Council this month
Medinger to resign from La Crosse Common Council this month

La Crosse Common Council member Paul Medinger is resigning from the council, to dedicate more time to his family, he announced Thursday.

"For personal reasons it just doesn't seem practical for me to continue," Medinger told the Tribune, saying it's been hard to juggle responsibilities at home during COVID-19 with the responsibilities of being a council member.

"It's just busy times right now, crazy times right now," he said, "I think I need to put some focus on my family."

"I have enjoyed working with everyone, and appreciate my fellow council members, and all city staff that I have worked with. It has been an honor to serve the city for the past 10 years," Medinger said in a statement announcing his resignation.

Medinger has served on the La Crosse Common Council since 2011, at the time the youngest member on the council, and already announced last month that he would not seek re-election in the spring. He's currently wrapping up his third term.

The 35-year-old comes from a political family, the nephew of former La Crosse mayor and state Assembly member John Medinger, and grandson of former city council member, Don Medinger.

His resignation goes into effect Dec. 11, just under four months before his term expires.

Two candidates are already in the race to replace Medinger: the former council member for District 10, Richard Becker, and Community Impact & Racial Justice leader for the YWCA, Rebecca Schwarz.

Medinger said he was not ready to endorse any candidate to replace him yet.

