'Mega' Kwik Trip convenience store project in La Crosse pushed back to 2022

Construction on Kwik Trip's largest store, planned for the South Side of its hometown, will be pushed off a year because of the pandemic, officials stated at a city meeting Monday night.

The project, which would be the largest Kwik Trip store to date, should now break ground in March 2022, according to a permit. Construction was originally planned to start sometime in 2021.

The change comes because of limited staffing with construction and engineering partners because of the pandemic, said Dax Connely, the gas station chain's real estate manager.

"We were short staffed, they were short staffed, we knew that as the pandemic got worse in the winter we projected that we'd even be more short staffed," Connely told the City Plan Commission while approving the demolition of a vacant motel for the project.

In the year 2020 and 2021, he said, 14 of Kwik Trip's projects were moved back, including the convenience store.