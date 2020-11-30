'Mega' Kwik Trip convenience store project in La Crosse pushed back to 2022

Construction on Kwik Trip's largest store, planned for the South Side of its hometown, will be pushed off a year because of the pandemic, officials stated at a city meeting Monday night.
The project, which would be the largest Kwik Trip store to date, should now break ground in March 2022, according to a permit. Construction was originally planned to start sometime in 2021.
The change comes because of limited staffing with construction and engineering partners because of the pandemic, said Dax Connely, the gas station chain's real estate manager.
"We were short staffed, they were short staffed, we knew that as the pandemic got worse in the winter we projected that we'd even be more short staffed," Connely told the City Plan Commission while approving the demolition of a vacant motel for the project.
In the year 2020 and 2021, he said, 14 of Kwik Trip's projects were moved back, including the convenience store.
"Fortunately, in our hometown, we have enough Kwik Trips locally, so it was decided," he said," that it would be one to be able to push back, and keep the stores that are in communities we are not in moving forward.
"It's too bad they're holding off a whole other year. I mean I could see them doing it in the summer or something being that it's a late start," council member Scott Neumeister said at the meeting.
"It's a shame. The area was looking forward to that, obviously those apartment buildings were in rough shape, but I hate to see it held up too long either," he said.
Kwik Trip unveiled plans for the project in 2019, and estimate it will culminate 35 to 40 new jobs and will be around 9,100 square feet.
Once erected, the store will sit at the corner of Mormon Coulee Road and Ward Avenue.
The new store will build-off the existing store's format, but offer more take-home food and grocery options for customers, and it will include a car wash, 20 gas pumps and a separate diesel pump area.
The store is just a piece of several upcoming changes for the city's South Side, and will sit at the starting corner of a overhaul road construction project of South Avenue.
That project will reconstruct a roughly mile-long stretch between Ward Avenue and Green Bay Street, including three new roundabouts and widened lanes. It's set to begin construction in the fall of 2021.
Connely noted that there is the possibility that some minimal work could begin on the convenience store in the fall of 2021, such as moving dirt, pouring concrete or installing gas tanks, but nothing was official.
The former Redwood Motel that currently sits at 3305 Mormon Coulee Road, could be demolished sooner, though. The building currently sits vacant, and city staff received reports that individuals were squatting in the building.
The City Plan Commission voted to allow the demolition with the condition that Kwik Trip pay the difference in taxes while it sits as green space until they begin construction. That decision will go through another committee and the city council for final approval.
